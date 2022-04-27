Disney Used to Force Cast Members to Share Company-Issued Underwear

At the Disney Parks, Guests not only ride unique attractions, snack on Mickey-shaped food items, and see one-of-a-kind shows and spectaculars, but they also have the opportunity to meet some of their favorite Disney characters.

Disney Cast Members go above and beyond to ensure Guests visiting the Parks experience the magic of the Parks. These Cast Members include Guest Relations, merchandising, ride operators, and performers. But did you know that Disneyland character performers once had to share underwear as part of their costumes?

According to reports, Disneyland used to force Cast Members to share underwear as part of their costumes for work.

“The Cast Members inside the costumes had to wear regulation company-issued underwear,” the report stated. “The reason for this is that if you wear your own personal underwear, it would create a visible line which the Guests could see,” which could potentially lead to Guests figuring out the characters aren’t real.

According to the report, at the end of each shift, Cast Members had to hand in their underwear for washing. The report continued:

“However, when they started receiving dirty and smelly underwear at the start of their shifts, and contracting nasty conditions, like public lice and scabies, people started to suspect that these underwear garments weren’t actually being washed very well. Disney finally declared that while Cast Members still had to wear uniform underwear, they could take them home to wash them.”

What do you think about company-issued underwear as part of the Cast Member’s costumes? Let us know in the comments below.

