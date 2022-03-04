Universal Orlando Erects New Construction Walls Near KidZone

Universal Orlando Resort has been making major strides over the last several years.

From the construction of many new Resort Hotels to the implementation of a bus transportation system to new attractions like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and the Jurassic World Velocicoaster to the creation of the Epic Universe and everything in between, there has been a lot happening at Universal Orlando Resort over the last several years.

It’s not hard to spot construction walls in Universal Studios Florida or Universal’s Islands of Adventure when you look at the vast amount of projects taking place.

Twitter account @Bioreconstruct recently posted photos of new construction walls near the KidZone at Universal Studios Florida.

Construction fence has changed near Animal Actors. New section of pavement being replaced.

Construction fence has changed near Animal Actors. New section of pavement being replaced. pic.twitter.com/O1iORpfBiZ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 3, 2022

If you remember, there have been construction walls right outside of Animal Actors On Location at Universal Studios Florida. This was to redo the courtyard area where the flags stand. Now, those construction walls have moved over to the other side of the row right beside Sponge Bob Store Pants as improvements and updates continue.

There have been rumors of a retheme in the KidZone area and it would make sense, if this is indeed the case, for Universal Orlando to start with updating these areas before implementing any kind of closures or rethemes over in that space. While these rumors are prominent, the overarching belief is that they won’t be undertaken until Epic Universe is completed in 2025. Nothing has been confirmed by Universal Orlando Resort at this point.

Other notable projects currently taking place at Universal Orlando include:

Revenge of the Mummy

The beloved dark-coaster is closed until late summer 2022 and there are rumors of a retheme. At the very least, we know the ride will be re-tracked.

Poseidon’s Fury

Poseidon’s Fury has been closed for more than two years now, but the updates look almost finished. Universal has hired Team Members and it seems the walk-through attraction will be making a return relatively soon.

Caro-Seuss-el

Caro-Seuss-el is having a full roof replacement. The attraction has been closed for more than a year now, but construction is picking up and the hope is that Universal Guests will once again be able to enjoy the beloved Seuss Landing attraction before the end of this year.

Shrek 4-D Replacement

Shrek 4-D shut down for good in January and we’ve seen Minions-themed construction walls come up around the attraction. Universal Orlando has not officially confirmed that Minions are taken over the building, but the rumor is that it will be a VillainCon attraction with a moving walkway. There is no timetable for when this attraction may open.

Universal Orlando Resort Bus Loop

If you’ve stayed at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort– Dockside Inn and Suites, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort– Surfside Inn and Suites, Universal’s Aventura Hotel, or Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort recently, you’ve likely noticed construction happening at the point where Guests are dropped off and picked up at Universal’s CityWalk on their way to the Universal Parks. This project has been going on for several months and is nearly completed. The expectation is that it will be completely finished by the summer, though dates are subject to change.

Epic Universe

Finally, the largest project currently underway at Universal Orlando, the Epic Universe is being constructed and is expected to open in 2025. Super Nintendo World attractions are already reportedly being built and there is plenty of excitement surrounding what other attractions and lands we’ll see erected in the theme park.

What do you think of these construction projects at Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know in the comments.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Also, in the latest Universal Parks News, the Epic Universe is currently under construction and set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?