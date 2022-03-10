‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans SLAM Pat Sajak For Being Extremely Rude to Contestant

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak has been involved in some controversies as of late involving his behaviors, which includes mocking and scolding contestants.

And it looks like he is, once again, being slammed by fans for being rude to a recent contestant.

Known as “America’s Game”, the fan-favorite game show, Wheel of Fortune, originally began on NBC as a day time series, which debuted in 1975. 6 years later, in 1981, current host Pat Sajak stepped in alongside Vanna White to replace former host Chuck Woolery alongside Susan Stafford.

Sajek and Vanna have been hosting the show together for 39 years as millions of contestants have come on to try and solve enough word puzzles to get to the bonus round and spin the wheel.

On a recent episode of “America’s Game”, Pat Sajak was rude to a contestant, which is now causing fans to slam the host.

If you did not tune into Wednesday’s episode, Sajak was speaking to contestant Scott Ingwersen during the player interviews when he mentioned that he had a story to tell. Sajak asked, “Why am I mentioning this? It’s on your card. You had your big toe chopped off. Why are you telling this?”

Ingwersen then responded with:

“It’s important to know that when I was 12 years old, I was riding a 10-speed bike with flip-flops, and I fell and completely cut off the top of my toe. The next car that came by were two paramedics that were on their way to their job, and they said, ‘It’s just a laceration.’ But I didn’t know what that was, so it freaked me out even more. And my toe is reattached, and I just wanna say thank you to them 30 years later.”

That is when Sajak said, “That may have been the most pointless story ever told. And you told it, Scott. Congratulations to you.”

Many are finding Sajak’s remarks rude and uncalled for. Twitter user mads said:

is anyone else watching #WheelofFortune??? Pat Sajak is such an asshole who says to someone “that’s the most pointless story ever” when someone is opening up on National TV???

is anyone else watching #WheelofFortune??? Pat Sajak is such an asshole who says to someone “that’s the most pointless story ever” when someone is opening up on National TV??? — mads (@maddie_lite) March 10, 2022

To which another Wheel of Fortune fan and Twitter user, Me$hellGood, responded with:

I was just telling my husband the same thing. I’ve noticed that’s he’s being an asshole more and more on the show @patsajak it’s time to retire! Love the show but Pats gotta go!

I was just telling my husband the same thing. I’ve noticed that’s he’s being an asshole more and more on the show @patsajak it’s time to retire! Love the show but Pats gotta go! — Me$hellGood (@MeShell373) March 10, 2022

Social media user ABT20 says that the contestant deserves an apology after Sajak’s rude remarks:

So @patsajak got on his @WheelofFortune high horse a week ago & lectured everyone to be nice to contestants who couldn’t solve an easy puzzle, but tonight he had no problem belittling and insulting a contestant who told their intro story. Scott needs an apology. #WheelOfFortune

So @patsajak got on his @WheelofFortune high horse a week ago & lectured everyone to be nice to contestants who couldn’t solve an easy puzzle, but tonight he had no problem belittling and insulting a contestant who told their intro story. Scott needs an apology. #WheelOfFortune — ABT20 (@GoBlueD1) March 10, 2022

And Cheyenne Rose expressed Sajak’s rudeness is the reason they can’t watch the game show:

Pat Sajak telling someone their story was pointless is the exact reason I can’t watch Wheel of Fortune. The audacity to be so rude is baffling.

Pat Sajak telling someone their story was pointless is the exact reason I can’t watch Wheel of Fortune. The audacity to be so rude is baffling. — Cheyenne Rose (@Chey_5683) March 10, 2022

Again, this is not the first time fans are slamming Pat Sajak, and because of all the controversy, it has been rumored that Wheel of Fortune may even be looking to replace Sajak with his current co-host, Vanna White.

Wheel of Fortune currently airs every evening on ABC at 7:30 p.m. EST, right after Jeopardy!.

Did you see Wednesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune? Did you notice the remarks made by Pat Sajak? Let us know in the comments below.