Miley Cyrus’ Plane Struck By Lightning, Forced to Make Emergency Landing

in Entertainment

Posted on by Kelly Coffey Leave a comment
miley cyrus (left) plane lightning (right)

Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana, The Last Song) was flying to Paraguay where her flight went through “major unexpected storm”, resulting in her plane being struck by lightning and making an emergency landing.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1568 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Pete Davidson and singer Miley Cyrus during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 9, 2021 -- (Photo by: Mike Coppola/NBC)
Credit: NBC

Related: Miley Cyrus Says Disney Channel Show Left Her With Psychological Damage

Miley Cyrus, who rose to fame on Disney Channel’s hit television series, Hannah Montana (2006-2011), and has gone on to become a pop icon, was flying to Paraguay, but unfortunately, had to make an emergency landing after running into a terrifying storm.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer took to Instagram to share what exactly had happened, and to let her fans know that she is okay. Cyrus wrote:

To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. 💔 I LOVE YOU.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

According to E! News, the “We Don’t Stop” artist is still set to take the stage at Lollapalooza Brasil on March 26.

Related: Disney Star Opens Up on Treacherous Break Up After Thinking She Would “Die”

miley cyrus
Credit: Disney Music

Miley Cyrus began her career as Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana series. She released multiple albums as Hannah Montana before beginning to release songs in her own name, Miley Cyrus. The pop icon has gone on to release multiple albums, including various songs hitting Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 such as “Wrecking Ball”, “We Can’t Stop”, “Party in the U.S.A”, “See You Again”, and “Malibu”.

She has also starred in a number of films including The Last Song (2010), LOL (2012), and even lent her voice to Penny in Disney’s animated film Bolt (2008).

emily osment as lilly and miley cyrus as miley in hannah montana
Credit: Disney Channel

Related: Disney Channel Star Says She Signed Her “Life Away to Disney”

We are so glad to hear Miley is safe and doing okay. Are you a fan of Miley Cyrus? Let us know in the comments below.

Kelly Coffey

This out-of-state Annual Passholder visits the parks as often as she can. While at the Most Magical Place on Earth, she can typically be found people watching on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, relaxing at Baseline Tap House, snacking on Mickey-shaped foods, or hanging out with her foolish mortals at the Haunted Mansion.

Be the first to comment!