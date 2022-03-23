Miley Cyrus’ Plane Struck By Lightning, Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana, The Last Song) was flying to Paraguay where her flight went through “major unexpected storm”, resulting in her plane being struck by lightning and making an emergency landing.

Miley Cyrus, who rose to fame on Disney Channel’s hit television series, Hannah Montana (2006-2011), and has gone on to become a pop icon, was flying to Paraguay, but unfortunately, had to make an emergency landing after running into a terrifying storm.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer took to Instagram to share what exactly had happened, and to let her fans know that she is okay. Cyrus wrote:

To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. 💔 I LOVE YOU.

According to E! News, the “We Don’t Stop” artist is still set to take the stage at Lollapalooza Brasil on March 26.

Miley Cyrus began her career as Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana series. She released multiple albums as Hannah Montana before beginning to release songs in her own name, Miley Cyrus. The pop icon has gone on to release multiple albums, including various songs hitting Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 such as “Wrecking Ball”, “We Can’t Stop”, “Party in the U.S.A”, “See You Again”, and “Malibu”.

She has also starred in a number of films including The Last Song (2010), LOL (2012), and even lent her voice to Penny in Disney’s animated film Bolt (2008).

We are so glad to hear Miley is safe and doing okay. Are you a fan of Miley Cyrus? Let us know in the comments below.