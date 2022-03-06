Disney’s New Face Mask Policy May Prompt Hoop Dee Doo’s Reopening

Walt Disney World recently changed its face mask policy, which could prompt more pre-pandemic offerings to return — including the popular dinner show, Hoop-Dee-Doo!

Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue is a popular dinner show located at Fort Wilderness at Walt Disney World. However, as a result of the pandemic, Pioneer Hall has not been able to host Guests and in fall 2020, the cast of Hoop-Dee-Doo, were, unfortunately, laid off.

We are now in 2022 and Hoop-Dee-Doo has yet to reopen, which has Guests extremely upset. However, could this change now that Walt Disney World recently changed its face mask policy? It’s possible!

Disney World’s new face mask policy states that those who are fully vaccinated, face masks are optional in both indoor and outdoor locations. The new policy went into effect on February 17, 2022.

Last year, we reported Disney may have recalled some of the cast of Hoop-Dee-Doo. Many thought this could be an indication that they were getting ready to reopen the dinner show to Guests, though nothing was confirmed at the time, and the dinner show has yet to reopen.

Between the cast reportedly being recalled, and now with the face mask policy being optional indoors, Disney World could be getting ready to bring back indoor dinner shows, including Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue.

Though other indoor dining locations have reopened to Guests, what makes Hoop-Dee-Doo different is that the indoor dinner show involves the cast interacting with Guests in the audience. If Hoop-Dee-Doo were to reopen, it is possible that Disney may require Guests to be fully vaccinated to enter the show, this way Hoop-Dee-Doo could operate as they did pre-pandemic.

We do want to note that this is purely speculation, and at this time, Disney has not announced a reopening date for Hoop-Dee-Doo yet.

In case you never had the chance to dine at Pioneer Hall and experience Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue for yourself, Disney describes this show as:

Join the Pioneer Hall Players for 2 hours of rousing Wild West dancing, singing and zany vaudeville comedy. You never know what to expect when Claire de Lune, Johnny Ringo, Dolly Drew, Six Bits Slocum, Flora Long and Jim Handy hit the stage. But you do know that it’s not going to be dull! Get ready to clap your hands, stomp your feet, sing along and have a good ol’ time at rustic Pioneer Hall in Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. In between skits and song standards, chow down on buckets of all-you-care-to-enjoy fried chicken and smoked BBQ pork ribs, as well as a tossed green salad, baked beans, fresh-baked cornbread and strawberry shortcake.

Do you hope to see Hoop-Dee-Doo return soon? Let us know in the comments below.