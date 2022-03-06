Iconic Snack Goes Missing From Disney Park Due to “Technical Difficulties”

When visiting the Disney Parks and Resorts, the incredibly-themed rides and attractions are probably the first things to come to mind. From Splash Mountain to Expedition Everest, Disney offers some truly fun and iconic rides for Guests to experience.

However, possibly just as important is the food and the Disney Parks have no shortage of tasty and delicious (and unhealthy) snacks for Guests to indulge with. From Mickey Bars to Churros, Disney Guests have a wide array of options to choose from when at the Disney Parks.

As Disneyland Paris starts celebrating its 30th Anniversary, Guests can indulge in some amazing-looking snacks. We’ve seen reports on waffles on a stick, new cheeseburgers, and of course, some decadent desserts. However, one iconic Disney Park snack is missing right now due to an unknown reason.

A tweet from ED92 @ED92Magic tipped us off to this disappointing situation. See the tweet below:

Due to technical reasons, the turkey leg will not be available until Saturday March 12th 🦃 #DisneylandParis30

🚨 Due to technical reasons, the turkey leg will not be available until Saturday March 12th 🦃 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/Slxpv3Tu89 — ED92 (@ED92Magic) March 6, 2022

According to DLP Report (@DLPReport), turkey legs will be available starting next week:

Update: Available March 12.

While sad, it is encouraging to know this snack will return very soon to Guests visiting Disneyland Paris during its anniversary celebrations. We recently got our first look at the Disney D-Light show, a spectacular new show that features lights, projections, and drones.

D-Light is just one of many new experiences coming to Disneyland Paris for the 30th anniversary. There are also tons of exclusive merchandise opportunities as well as limited-time food options that Guests can try, both of which have garnered huge lines already. Also coming this year is the highly anticipated Avengers Campus expansion, which is inspired by the same land that opened in Disneyland in Southern California last year.

What’s your favorite Disney Park snack? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!