Video Shows Guests Riding Disney Skyliner During Extreme Lightning

Disney’s newest transportation system –the Disney Skyliner — takes Guests from their Resort hotel to one of the Disney theme parks, all while taking in beautiful views of Walt Disney World landscape.

During a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Guests riding the Skyliner not only enjoyed views of Walt Disney World landscape, but a lightning storm that could be seen in the sky!

Guests can board Disney’s Skyliner — a complementary mode of transportation — and glide past one-of-a-kind views of waterways, woodlands, and two Walt Disney World theme parks — Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT. The new Skyliner transposition is in constant motion, which means Guests arrive at their destination within minutes! Relax along the way, take in the views, and you will be there before you know it.

Depending on the weather, some of those views can include strikes of lightning, making for a very different Skyliner experience.

Walt Disney World weather may consist of lots of sun, but also several thunderstorms and random pop-up showers. If you have an upcoming vacation, be prepared to not only bring sunscreen and sunglasses, but ponchos and extra clothes as the rainstorms in Orlando during the summer months can come on suddenly.

Thunderstorms are pretty common in Florida, and on a recent trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as Guests were leaving the Park, that is exactly what some encountered.

When walking towards the buses and past the Skyliner, Guests noticed there was lightning in the sky, prompting the question “Would you get on the Disney Skyliner if you see lightning in the sky?”

You can see the video of the lightning below, along with the Skyliner still running:

We do want to note that Disney consistently monitors the weather, and if the lightning was in close enough proximity to the Disney Skyliner, Cast Members would have shut down the transportation system to ensure the safety of Guests.

More on the Disney Skyliner

The Disney Skyliner allows Guests staying at Disney’s Art of Animation, Disney’s Pop Century, Disney’s Caribbean Beach, or Disney’s Riviera Resort to travel from their resort to two Disney theme parks — EPCOT or Disney’s Hollywood Studios — all while taking in beautiful views of Disney landscape.

Walt Disney World describes this mode of transportation as:

Take to the skies—travel by aerial gondola for a bird’s-eye view of various locations around Walt Disney World Resort! Discover Disney Skyliner, an incredible way to travel around Walt Disney World Resort! Glide across the sky and add an extra dash of pixie dust to your day. This grand, state-of-the-art gondola system conveniently connects Disney’s Hollywood Studios and International Gateway at Epcot to the following Resort hotels: Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Riviera Resort.

Guests will be able to enjoy easy access to Disney’s BoardWalk entertainment district and a fun way to travel between International Gateway at Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Plus, the Disney Skyliner provides a relaxing trip to dining locations across Disney Resort hotels—including Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney’s Beach Club Resort and Disney’s BoardWalk Inn. Some of the gondolas are adorned with iconic Disney Characters, figures from Disney attractions and film favorites, which makes getting around even more magical as Guests enjoy breathtaking vistas over and between each of these enchanting locations!

For more information on the Disney Skyliner, visit our website here.

Have you ever ridden the Disney Skyliner in a thunder or lightning storm? Let us know in the comments below.