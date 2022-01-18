Disney World Guests Ride “Haunted” Version of Skyliner

Disney’s newest transportation system –the Disney Skyliner — takes Guests from their Resort hotel to one of the Disney theme parks, all while taking in beautiful views of Walt Disney World landscape.

Guests can board Disney’s Skyliner — a complementary mode of transportation — and glide past one-of-a-kind views of waterways, woodlands, and two Walt Disney World theme parks — Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT. The new Skyliner transposition is in constant motion, which means Guests arrive at their destination within minutes! Relax along the way, take in the views, and you will be there before you know it.

Though on a recent trip to Walt Disney World, the weather caused some fog to form, forcing Guests to ride the Disney Skyliner into an “abyss.”

Recently, Central Florida, which is where Walt Disney World is located, experienced some bad weather — including high winds, rain, and fog. The fog hovered over various areas of water, which was caused due to the humidity in the air. One of the places Guests noticed a high fog level was at Hour Glass Lake, located between Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort.

One Disney World Guest captured the fog over Hour Glass Lake, which is also where the Disney Skyliner station is, writing “Skyliner to Nowhere!”

Seeing this photo reminds us of a “haunted” version of the Disney transportation system. It brings us back to Halloween, thinking of the “spookiness” of October. We thinking riding the Skyliner into an “abyss” of fog would be fun and love seeing this captured perfectly in an image.

More on the Disney Skyliner

The Disney Skyliner allows Guests staying at Disney’s Art of Animation, Disney’s Pop Century, Disney’s Caribbean Beach, or Disney’s Riviera Resort to travel from their resort to two Disney theme parks — EPCOT or Disney’s Hollywood Studios — all while taking in beautiful views of Disney landscape.

Walt Disney World describes this mode of transportation as:

Take to the skies—travel by aerial gondola for a bird’s-eye view of various locations around Walt Disney World Resort! Discover Disney Skyliner, an incredible way to travel around Walt Disney World Resort! Glide across the sky and add an extra dash of pixie dust to your day. This grand, state-of-the-art gondola system conveniently connects Disney’s Hollywood Studios and International Gateway at Epcot to the following Resort hotels: Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Riviera Resort. Guests will be able to enjoy easy access to Disney’s BoardWalk entertainment district and a fun way to travel between International Gateway at Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Plus, the Disney Skyliner provides a relaxing trip to dining locations across Disney Resort hotels—including Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney’s Beach Club Resort and Disney’s BoardWalk Inn. Some of the gondolas are adorned with iconic Disney Characters, figures from Disney attractions and film favorites, which makes getting around even more magical as Guests enjoy breathtaking vistas over and between each of these enchanting locations!

