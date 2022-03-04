Is Disney No Longer Giving Guests “FastPasses” Following Ride Breakdowns?

Last year, both FastPass+ at Walt Disney World and MaxPass at Disneyland officially retired as Lightning Lane took its place, which is a paid service. If you were not aware, Lightning Lane is part of the new Disney Genie and Disney Genie+ service offered.

Guests visiting either Walt Disney World or Disneyland who do not wish to stand in line, can opt to pay for Lightning Lane for select attractions, including Splash Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, and more.

Ever since Lightning Lane debuted, many Guests have voiced frustrations with the new offering. Recently, one Guest utilized Lightning Lane for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and things did not turn out the way she had hoped.

In the past, when ride breakdowns occurred and Guests were on the attraction at the time, Disney Cast Members would hand out paper FastPasses for the inconvenience, which Guests could use to skip the line at other select attractions.

However, it seems as though Disney may be doing away with this according to one Disney World Guest.

Maria K., who is a Disney World Annual Passholder from New Jersey, recently visited the theme parks where she and her family attempted to ride Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, but it, unfortunately, ended with disappointment.

She explained that they waited an hour and a half in line for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway only for it to break down. The bigger disappointment is that they were not even handed a paper FastPass for the inconvenience, which is something Disney did in the past.

“We have been to the parks every month of the year and have seen every crowd capacity, but never have we had to wait for EVERY ride,” she told Inside the Magic. “It is not enjoyable and the prices are really getting out of hand for less and less opportunities.”

She continued, “We never minded paying way more than going to, say Six Flags, because the Parks were always clean, lines moved so efficiently, Cast Members were delightful. Just not so [much] anymore.”

We do want to note that other Disney World Guests have claimed that on recent trips, when a ride broke down, they were handed a FastPass or given a new Lightning Lane for the inconvenience so this may have just been a flaw in the system or a one time occurrence.

With that being said, we want to note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.

