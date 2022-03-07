Guest Left Sobbing After Feeling Body Shamed By Universal Attraction

When visiting any theme Park, whether it be in Disney or at Universal, one thing is on Guests’ minds, that being all of the exciting rides and attractions.

From Harry Potter and The Simpsons to Transformers and Spider-Man, Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida has a great selection of fun and thrilling rides for all Guests to experience, well, almost all Guests.

A recent video posted to TikTok detailed one Guest’s “horrible” experiences attempting to ride a ride in Universal Studios Orlando. The Guest, who talks about being on the “bigger side” shares their experience of feeling fat-shamed by Universal and the employees there.

In the video, the Guest also talks about how it seems like Universal employees are trained on how to be “fat-phobic”. It should be clear that this is solely based on one Guest’s opinion, and not something Universal trains Team Members on. Universal highlights inclusivity with their Team Members, and all Guests are treated as equals.

As you can see, the Guest details their bad experience when visiting Universal Studios in Orlando. When trying to ride a few of the rides in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the Guest claims that the employees made her get out of the seat multiple times to make sure they could fit, which they felt was seemingly embarrassing.

The Guest waited over an hour for Hagrid’s Magical Creatures motorbike Adventure only to not fit in it at all. After being removed from the ride, the Guest claims they were left in a “room of shame”, not able to use their phone because of Universal’s locker policy.

The video ends with the Guest saying Universal needs to do better and if you are larger than a size 22, “don’t bother”.

In the past, Universal Studios has often been seen as a theme Park that does not cater to as many people as other theme parks, such as Disney World and Disneyland. Social media users have even used their platform to tell Universal that, if they really wanted to make things better, then they would design their rides to be more inclusive.

The websites for both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando warn that Guests with a waistline of more than 40″ may not fit on a number of their rides, as stated in the TikTok above.

