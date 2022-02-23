Disney Park Faces Numerous Much-Needed Refurbishments

While there is so much currently happening at the Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Paris is perhaps the most exciting Disney Park to follow right now as it is about to celebrate a big anniversary.

Throughout the entire Park, tons of work is being done. Whether it’s refurbishments, rethemes, or brand new expansions, Guests will notice a lot happening at Disneyland Paris. And speaking of Refurbishments, take a look at a few of the many projects being worked on in the Resort. See what work is being done ta Disneyland Paris in tweets from DLP Report (@DLPReport) below:

At the Disneyland Hotel, looks like they painted the concrete base wall pink to blend it a little better until the paneling returns:

Several Disneyland Hotel balcony railings have been removed, likely to be completely replaced. Quite an in-depth refurbishment but it deserves it!

Themed walls and signs at the central Adventure Isle bridge which closed for refurbishment a few days ago:

A “beloved” burger joining is also being refurbished at Walt Disney Studios Park:

Some paintwork is also being done:

Paint touch-ups at the Town Square Arboretum as the entire park gets ready to shine for #DisneylandParis30:

Perhaps the most exciting project being worked on right now is the upcoming Avengers Campus expansion. Take a look below:

Plenty of activity again today at Avengers Campus:

While there is not an exact opening date for Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests should be excited after seeing this new art as well as what all is available at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California. Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris will be themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will feature countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others. We recently covered more progress being made on Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus and can’t wait for it to open!

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo multiple refurbishments. The Disneyland Paris app has also been updated and changed; read more on that here. Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line, similar to Disney Genie and Lightning Lane.

We are super excited to see what Disneyland Paris’ Anniversary celebration has to offer as it starts in just a few days! More on the celebration below:

Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary: let the Magic shine like never before! Are you ready for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration? From 6 March 2022, dream bigger, laugh louder and smile wider than ever before as you revel in a spectacular, one-of-a-kind wonderland. It’s Disneyland Paris as you’ve never seen it before! Join us as we celebrate an anniversary 30 years in the making, with jaw-dropping new shows, experiences and festivities.

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris in the near future? Let us know in the comments below.

