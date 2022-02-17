Destroyed Disney Coaster Entrance Moves Towards Rehabilitation

At the moment, Disneyland Pairs has a ton of attractions undergoing refurbishment. At the moment, there are a handful of shut-down attractions which are still getting updated or adjusted. For the month of February, Guests can expect to see the following attractions closed for their respective dates:

La Taniere du Dragon

“it’s a Small World”

Lancelot’s Carrousel

Pirates of the Caribbean

Thunder Mesa riverboats

Les Mysteres du Nautilus

Crush’s Coaster, located at Walt Disney Studios Park, is one of the most popular attractions at the Park, but had been closed for a while due to ongoing construction. Although the attraction is now open, a lot of the entrance and queue remain demolished. With the 30th anniversary just a few weeks away, Disney is working hard to try and make all of their attractions ready for the big day. Luckily, Crush’s Coaster does seem to have some progress being done to the entrance.

DLP Report (@DLPReport) shared a photo of the ongoing construction.

The remodel of the Crush’s Coaster entrance and queue is making some progress!

Although progress is being made, we can still see that there is a lot of work do be done on the coaster.

Disneyland Paris describes the ride as:

Crush’s Coaster: Finding Thrills in the Deep Blue Sea

Join Crush and friends in Toon Studio®, where you’ll find the beached soundstage and set of the Disney•Pixar film, Finding Nemo. Then, after taking in the Sydney Harbour scenery, board a turtle shell and prepare for a ride through memorable moments from the movie.

Sit tight, as your shell dives into the ocean and begins its incredible journey. At first Nemo, Squirt and other familiar faces greet you in the Great Barrier Reef. But the serenity doesn’t last for long, as you’re sent plunging to the deepest darkest depths, where a sunken submarine sits surrounded by voracious glowfish, jellyfish and sharks. At Crush’s Coaster danger lurks. However, just in the nick of time, the strong East Australian Current churns you up and sends you spiralling back to Sydney Harbour to a rousing reception.

More on Disneyland Paris

Before Disney World and Disneyland implemented Disney Genie, we saw Disneyland Paris lead the pack with Premier Access. Premier Access is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to pick a return time for one of the rides available in Premier Access. Each ride has its own individual cost associated with it, and can only be used to skip the line once. These costs are meant to fluctuate depending on the season and the level of business at the Park. This goes for both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. The only other Disney Park that offers a Premier Access system is Shanghai Disney.

Recently, we saw a price increase for the system, which now presents as:

Autopia: €7 per Guest

Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast: €11 per Guest

Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain: €10ths 6 per Guest

Star Tours: The Adventure Continues: €7 per Guest

Peter Pan’s Flight: €14 per Guest

Big Thunder Mountain: €16 per Guest

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror: €14 per Guest

Ratatouille: The Adventure: €14 per Guest

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril: €7 per Guest

Orbitron: €7 per Guest

Phantom Manor: €7 per Guest

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just weeks away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line. Tonight, Illuminations will finally return to Disneyland Paris, and soon we will see Sleeping Beauty Castle twinkle in the night sky with the new LED lighting package.

