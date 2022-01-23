Disney Guest Has Panic Attack While ON Tower of Terror

The Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is a popular ride that gives Guests a thrilling, yet unique, experience. If you have never experienced the ride, it drops Guests directly into the Twilight Zone every few seconds, which is pretty obvious as Guests can hear the screams coming from the top of the tower as they walk down Sunset Boulevard.

This ride is meant to make Guests shriek in panic as they are dropped various stories while aboard a maintenance service elevator. Though many Guests are filled with adrenaline, Disney does warn some Guests against riding depending on medical conditions, pregnancies, and more.

Well, unfortunately, while on Disney World Guest was riding Tower of Terror, they had a panic attack — during the first drop!

One Disney fan and Reddit user, tropicalazure, posted to the social media platform, telling a story about how they once had a panic attack while actually on Tower of Terror. This, reportedly, happened quite some time ago but, as the user explained, it is something they constantly think about as they feel guilty for those who were riding Tower of Terror with them.

The Reddit post starts out with them explaining:

Just posting this on the very unlikely off-chance that a cast member might see it, but also as a positive experience. A long while ago, when I visited Orlando, i was determined to ride Tower of Terror and face my fears (I’m not always brilliant with thrill rides) and I having researched the ride, felt confident to give it a go. I loved the build up and decor etc of the hotel, and felt genuinely excited to ride. I was 100% fine…. up until half way through the first drop. Er… then I suddenly couldn’t cope. Full on panic attack hit me out of nowhere. I still feel terribly guilty to those around me at the time if I ruined their ride experience – really sorry guys!

One of the main reasons they are bringing this story up now is to try and reach the Disney Cast Member who helped them through the panic attack as they clearly left an impact on this Guest. They continued:

However, I wanted to say a retrospective, massive “thank you” to the lovely cast member who took care to make sure I was ok – really ok – after the ride ended and ensured I had someone before exiting. I felt like such an idiot, but I was so grateful. Whilst I know it’s “all part of their job” to make sure guests are ok, it really helped me feel safe, grounded and to calm down quicker. So yeah. Dedicated cast members are awesome.

We love dedicated Cast Members, too, and are so glad that this one left an impact on you, especially after such an unfortunate experience. We are so glad to hear that everyone in this situation is okay.

In case you aren’t familiar, the official description of Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios reads:

Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since. Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone?

