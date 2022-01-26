Disney Park Makes Effort To Fight Sexism In Workplace

While most people think about all the fun and exciting rides at the Disney Parks and Resorts, it is also important to remember all of the hard-working Cast Members who make it possible.

Cast Members really do make-or-break a Disney vacation. Whether it’s in the Disney Parks, Resorts, and water parks or onboard the Disney Cruise Line, it is up to them to represent the company in a positive way while also filling Guests’ day with just a little bit of magic. This is why it’s crucial that all Disney workers and employees get treated equally and fairly, regardless of their gender.

Recently, Disneyland Paris just signed the StOpE character, joining over 140 other companies making an effort to combat sexism in the workplace. See the full tweet below:

This week, Disneyland Paris has joined over 140 organizations and companies in signing the #StOpE charter which sets specific priority actions to reduce sexism in the workplace:

This initiative will hopefully allow all Disney Cast Members to be treated fairly and will be a great step forward to equality for the Walt Disney Company as a whole. This announcement comes just a day after the huge announcements for Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary was released.

At Walt Disney World we have seen a lot of these changes as well, with greetings changing to “dreamers of all ages” instead of labeling a gender, and the “Disney Look” expanding from the previously strict appearance guidelines.

There are a lot of big changes coming to Disneyland Paris this year with the 30th anniversary just months away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

At the new Avengers Campus, Guests can see a whole cast of characters and movie franchises represented like Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Thor and Doctor Strange and I’m sure there will be lots more when Avengers Camus officially opens. Also shown in the photo is the brand new Iron Man coaster ride vehicle. The ride will replace Disneyland Paris’ version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

