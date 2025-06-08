Warning: Disney’s Most In-Demand Rides Are Creating Major Summer Headaches

Summertime at Disney World means one thing: crowds. Between school being out and families trying to squeeze in that big vacation before fall hits, the parks are packed from open to close. While Disney certainly expects this yearly spike, guests are starting to raise some red flags—especially when it comes to a handful of rides that are quickly becoming harder (and sweatier) to experience.

Sure, longer lines in summer aren’t exactly shocking. But this year, four specific attractions are generating a lot of concern. Whether it’s because of their overwhelming popularity, access limitations, or the sheer time commitment involved, these rides are testing the patience of even the most seasoned Disney pros.

So if you’re heading to the parks soon, here are the four rides guests say you should absolutely be keeping an eye on.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Let’s start with EPCOT’s most hyped attraction. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind isn’t just a roller coaster—it’s a full-blown experience, complete with spinning ride vehicles, a killer soundtrack, and a story that transports you into the heart of the Marvel universe. Naturally, it’s become one of the most sought-after rides in the park.

But here’s the new issue: Disney recently dropped the virtual queue for this attraction, which means it now has a regular standby line—and that line gets long, fast. We’re talking average wait times creeping toward 80 minutes, especially in the summer heat. And because it’s tucked deep inside the park, many guests save it for the afternoon, when the sun is at its worst and the crowds have piled up.

It’s still worth the ride—but guests say the current line setup feels like a major time sink during an already packed EPCOT day.

Avatar Flight of Passage

Remember when Flight of Passage first opened and people were waiting three, sometimes four hours just to ride? Yeah… those days aren’t exactly over. Even years later, this ride is still drawing massive crowds—and summertime only intensifies it.

The ride itself is incredible, no doubt. But when you’re standing in Pandora with sweat dripping down your back and the line barely inching forward, it’s easy to wonder if it’s worth it. Animal Kingdom also doesn’t have the best reputation for shade, and the queue for this ride wraps around some very exposed areas. It’s no surprise guests are growing concerned about how sustainable these long waits really are.

Slinky Dog Dash

It might be one of the most cheerful coasters on Disney property, but there’s nothing lighthearted about the wait for Slinky Dog Dash. This Toy Story Land favorite is a top-tier attraction for families—and that’s exactly why it’s almost always swamped.

The problem? Toy Story Land isn’t built for summer. The area lacks major shade, the pavement bakes in the heat, and when you’re standing in line with kids who are tired and hot, it feels like you’re stuck in an oven. Throw in a 70+ minute wait, and you’ve got one of the most stressful spots in the entire park. Guests are starting to ask: why hasn’t something been done to make the line experience more bearable?

TRON Lightcycle / Run

Finally, we get to TRON Lightcycle / Run—Magic Kingdom’s newest coaster and, understandably, one of its most in-demand rides. It’s fast, futuristic, and visually stunning. But here’s the thing: if you don’t win the morning virtual queue lottery, you’re out of luck unless you pay extra for access. And even then, those Lightning Lane slots vanish quickly during the summer months.

Guests are starting to get frustrated not just with the long lines, but with the entire process of trying to get in line. Planning your whole park day around the possibility of scoring a ride on TRON is a lot to ask, especially with so many other attractions to juggle.

Why It’s a Bigger Deal in the Summer

These aren’t just long waits—they’re part of a broader pattern that plays out every summer. When the school year ends, Disney World braces for the rush. And while the company is no stranger to high attendance, some attractions seem especially vulnerable during these peak times.

Thrill rides like the four listed here naturally attract the largest crowds, but when you combine that with summer heat, limited shade, and digital systems like virtual queues or Lightning Lane stress, things can get overwhelming. Add in ride breakdowns—which tend to increase during busier months—and it’s no wonder people are worried about how these experiences are holding up under pressure.

If you’ve got a summer trip to Disney World planned, don’t panic—but do plan smart. Use Lighting Lane if you can. Prioritize early mornings or late evenings when lines are shorter. Hydrate like crazy. And maybe, just maybe, don’t stake your entire day on getting on one ride.

These four attractions are popular for a reason—they’re fantastic. But that popularity comes with a price, and in the middle of summer, that price is a whole lot of waiting.