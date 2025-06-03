Barren Animal Kingdom Desperately Needs a ‘Lion King’ Land

Ask anyone to name a Disney movie about animals, and we’re willing to bet their answer is The Lion King (1994).

Thanks to a combo of catchy tunes, a soaring Hans Zimmer score, and a gut-wrenching death scene burnt in the memories of millions of children, The Lion King is one of Disney’s most iconic movies – and one that still sparks plenty of interest with Disney park guests today.

Over at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom, Festival of the Lion King is one of the park’s premier attractions. The musical – which also has varieties performed at Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris, where it’s known as The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands – uses puppets, pageantry, and classic The Lion King songs such as “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” to immerse Guests in a celebration of the African savanna without ever leaving Harambe Theatre.

Animal Kingdom opened in 1998, deep in the middle of The Lion King mania. Yet somehow, in a park totally dedicated to the world of animals, The Lion King only received one dedicated attraction – something Disney fans still see as a mistake.

Which poses the big question: why is Animal Kingdom yet to build an entire land dedicated to The Lion King? (And, no, Rafiki’s Planet Watch doesn’t count).

For a while, some theorized that The Lion King was a potential property to replace DinoLand U.S.A. However, we now know that this area is being replaced with Tropical Americas – a land featuring attractions inspired by both the Encanto and Indiana Jones franchises.

If Disney parks think they need IP to survive, so be it. But if it wants IP, why not choose an IP that makes sense? The core message of Animal Kingdom is conservation and the circle of life. Conveniently, I happen to know a Disney movie that aligns perfectly with these values – in fact, it even has a pre-packaged song that already preaches them to the masses. Handy, huh?

What’s helpful is that the land plans itself. A massive Pride Rock centerpiece, complete with a Splash Mountain-esque water ride like the one heading for Walt Disney Studios Park (where it makes very little sense, considering the fact that Disneyland Paris is cold for a significant chunk of the year). A Timon and Pumba dark ride, complete with animatronics. An adrenaline-packed attraction themed around the Elephant Graveyard. Maybe even an educational show guided by the wisdom of Rafiki.

The opportunities for a Lion King-themed land are endless – especially in a park desperately in need of hot new attractions. If Animal Kingdom really wants to throw itself into the IP wars, fingers crossed it’s The Lion King that wins.

Would you like to see a land inspired by The Lion King at Animal Kingdom?