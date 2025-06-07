The Very Best and Worst of Disney World’s EPCOT

Here’s the very best, and very worst, of EPCOT.

EPCOT is perhaps the most unique theme park at Walt Disney World. It not only offers a number of fun and thrilling rides to enjoy, but it also has an extensive collection of educational experiences for guests to explore. EPCOT is a melting pot where entertainment and education unite, allowing guests to have fun and learn.

Getting guests to have fun as they learned was crucial for Walt Disney himself, who designed his theme parks and their attractions in immersive and satisfying ways. Some of Disney’s earliest attractions, The Enchanted Tiki Room, Autopia, Disneyland Railroad, and “it’s a small world” are all fun, but all have a message to share too.

Obviously, these attractions have aged quite a bit, some more than others (Autopia), but this combining of education and entertainment, “edutainment,” if you will, remains a core aspect of the Disney parks today.

However, EPCOT isn’t all sunshine and Dole Whips, as the park has both pros and cons guests will want to know about.

The Best – World Showcase

EPCOT is divided into four distinct areas: World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature, and World Showcase. Each is worth visiting, though World Showcase remains one of EPCOT’s defining experiences. Comprised of 11 different countries, World Showcase is a fantastic way to travel the globe without ever boarding an airplane or a boat.

From China to Norway, each of World Showcase’s bite-sized countries offers delicious food, fun rides, and authentic experiences similar to what’s found in the real world.

Some of the highlights of World Showcase are the Mexico Pavilion, which is where guests will find eateries like San Angel Inn Restaurante and La Hacienda de San Angel, Norway, which houses the ever-popular Frozen Ever After dark ride, and Italy, which offers some of the best grub in the park.

The Worst – Figment

We know this will ruffle some feathers, but it’s the truth: Journey Into Imagination is not just one of the worst attractions at EPCOT; it’s one of the worst in Walt Disney World. We don’t enjoy saying this, as there is a lot to love about the ride and the imaginary purple dragon (dinosaur?) that calls it home.

However, the ride is simply too childish, too abrasive, and too short. This wasn’t always the case, as the original version of Figment, Journey Into Imagination, was and still is one of the most beloved attractions ever to open at the Disney parks.

Journey Into Imagination changed significantly over the years, ending up as the version we now know. There have been rumblings and rumors about a potential makeover for the ride, though nothing has officially been announced just yet.

We still have hope that one day, Journey Into Imagination will return to its former glory and be worthy of the peace it occupies, but for now, it’s simply a bizarre, strange, colorful, and childish attraction, quite like Figment himself.

The Best – The Food

As we stated earlier, EPCOT is home to World Showcase, which is filled with all kinds of fun, culturally authentic experiences. These experiences include dining, which EPCOT excels at.

From sit-down dining to fast-food kiosks, EPCOT has a spot and a flavor for everybody. Fan-favorite locations include Le Cellier, a Canadian steakhouse, Chefs de France, an authentic French eatery, and Via Napoli, an Italian pizzeria.

For quick-service options, we recommend checking out Connections Eatery, which specializes in American cuisine, and also Sunshine Seasons, a fresher, lighter option featuring sandwiches and salads.

Some of the best food you can get a hold of in EPCOT can be found during the park’s various annual festivals. These include International Food and Wine as well as Festival of the Arts, with each limited-time event featuring new kiosks for guests to try. From salty and spicy to sweet and creamy, the only downside to dining at EPCOT is choosing where to go.

The Worst – The Walking

Guests should expect to walk quite a bit at EPCOT. As we mentioned earlier, World Showcase alone is home to 11 different countries, each taking hours to explore. The perimeter of World Showcase comes in at a little over a mile, which may not seem like a lot but can really add up if guests backtrack.

EPCOT’s other lands are quite large, too, with the entire park covering over 300 acres. Therefore, guests should be prepared to walk during their time at EPCOT.

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but depending on how hot and humid the day is, EPCOT asks the most of those looking to make the most of their Disney World day.

The Best – The Big Roller Coaster

EPCOT is seen as a tamer alternative to parks like Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, though even Disney’s Animal Kingdom has a wider collection of thrill rides. However, EPCOT’s one and only roller coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, gives every other thrill ride at the resort a run for its money. In fact, Cosmic Rewind may very well be the best roller coaster at Walt Disney World, period.

Cosmic Rewind held its grand opening in 2022 after years of construction and planning. Not only EPCOT’s first roller coaster but the first Marvel-themed thrill ride at Walt Disney World, Cosmic Rewind had a lot to live up to, and thankfully, Disney Imagineering knocked it out of the park.

Cosmic Rewind is incredibly fun and quite thrilling, featuring an array of twists, turns, hills, and drops. However, it’s Cosmic Rewind’s ride system that makes it stand out from other roller coasters.

The coaster featured a backwards launch, something not seen at Walt Disney World. Not only that, but the coaster’s ride vehicles spin as it moves along the track. Sure, coasters like Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Expedition Everest will always be incredible attractions, but Cosmic Rewind truly feels like a step into the next generation of roller coaster design.

Do you agree with our list?