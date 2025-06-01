Disney Makes Last-Minute Change to Muppet*Vision 3-D Closing Date

If you’re a longtime fan of the Muppets—or even just someone who likes a solid 3D pun—there’s something bittersweet going down at Disney’s Hollywood Studios this week. After decades of jokes, singing vegetables, and explosions that somehow felt both chaotic and family-friendly, Muppet*Vision 3-D is preparing for its final bow.

The attraction has held its own as a staple in the Grand Avenue section of the park, offering a direct pipeline to the charm and chaos of The Muppet Show. You could always count on Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the rest of the crew to deliver 15 minutes of giggles, groans, and impressive practical effects. Not to mention, it’s the last film Jim Henson personally worked on—giving the experience some emotional weight for fans.

This farewell isn’t just about a ride closing—it’s about the end of a very specific, very quirky corner of Disney history. For a long time, Muppet*Vision 3-D offered a slower-paced, air-conditioned break from the rest of the park’s high-speed thrills and giant IPs. And now, just as quickly as Sweetums crashes into the theater in person, it’s all coming to an end.

But before that curtain falls, Disney is making a small but meaningful tweak to how fans can say goodbye. For much of its run, Muppet*Vision 3-D has actually closed earlier than the park itself. This has especially been true since Disney reopened following the pandemic.

However, on its final day—June 7—the show will stay open right until park close, according to Disney’s official calendar. That means no early cutoff, no final show an hour before Fantasmic! begins. If you want your last hurrah to come just before the lights dim on Hollywood Studios for the night, you’ll now have that chance.

It may seem like a small gesture, but for those planning a goodbye visit, it’s a big deal. Whether you’re watching Fozzie try to deliver his banana cream pie joke one last time or waiting for Statler and Waldorf to throw in their final heckle, this extension gives fans the flexibility to squeeze in a last viewing.

We’d imagine that the show will be packed all day on Saturday, so we’d advise you to be prepared to wait if you’re trying to experience the attraction on its last day.

Celebrating Muppet*Vision 3-D’s Legacy

What made Muppet*Vision 3-D stand out wasn’t the technology—it was the tone. From the parody of 3D effects to the live Sweetums roaming through the theater, it was a show that knew exactly what it was and who it was for.

It also marked a rare moment of synergy between Jim Henson’s creative team and Disney Imagineers. The result was more than an attraction—it was a time capsule of Henson’s last creative vision, frozen in time just the way fans remember it. For Muppet lovers, that alone made it worth the detour every visit.

What’s Next for Hollywood Studios

Of course, no Disney closure comes without something new stepping in, at least in most cases.

In this case, it’s the long-anticipated Monsters, Inc. land that will be built in Muppet*Vision 3-D’s place. Disney announced the transformation at D23, revealing that guests will soon be able to step into the world of Mike and Sulley—complete with a brand-new suspended door coaster that lets you zoom through the factory just like in the movie.

Construction will begin shortly after Muppet*Vision 3-D closes, and while there’s no official opening date just yet, the project is expected to reshape a big part of the park. With attractions like Toy Story Land and Galaxy’s Edge already drawing major crowds, the addition of a Monsters, Inc. area only continues the trend of high-energy Pixar theming inside Hollywood Studios.

Still, for all the excitement of what’s coming, this week is about what’s leaving. If you’ve ever laughed at a penguin orchestra or groaned at another one of Fozzie’s jokes, now’s your time to say goodbye the right way. Because it won’t be long before Statler and Waldorf are no longer “bolted to the seats” and the glorious finale from Sam Eagle titled “a salute to all nations, but mostly America” signals the end of the attraction forever.