Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Celebrates 6th Anniversary at Disneyland Park

Today marks the 6th anniversary of one of the most immersive and groundbreaking expansions in theme park history—Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge officially opened its doors at Disneyland Park on May 31, 2019. Since its debut, the highly anticipated land has transformed the guest experience, allowing visitors to step into the heart of a galaxy far, far away and become part of the iconic Star Wars universe.

The immersive land, which spans over 14 acres, features cutting-edge attractions, authentic theming, and a level of interactivity that has set a new standard for themed entertainment. Upon entering Galaxy’s Edge, guests are transported to the planet Batuu, a remote outpost located at the edge of the galaxy. The area is home to a variety of new characters, shops, restaurants, and experiences, creating an environment where Star Wars fans can live out their dreams.

Immersive Attractions and Experiences

The land’s two main attractions, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, have become instant classics. In Smugglers Run, guests can take the controls of the Millennium Falcon itself, becoming part of the crew in a thrilling mission. Meanwhile, Rise of the Resistance pushes the boundaries of theme park storytelling, blending state-of-the-art technology and immersive set design to create an unforgettable, multi-layered adventure where guests are thrust into a battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

Beyond the rides, Galaxy’s Edge offers a full Star Wars experience with themed dining and shopping. Visitors can sample intergalactic fare at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo or enjoy a unique beverage at Oga’s Cantina, while shops like Droid Depot and Savi’s Workshop let guests create their own custom droids and lightsabers. The interactive nature of the land allows guests to engage with the environment, from controlling droids to participating in the ongoing struggle between the Resistance and the First Order.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge officially opened 6 years ago today at Disneyland Park. pic.twitter.com/IEpAT2qeka — Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) May 31, 2025

A Game-Changing Opening

The opening of Galaxy’s Edge was a monumental moment not only for Disneyland Park but for Disney as a whole. It marked the company’s most significant investment in themed entertainment, with a price tag of over $1 billion. The land’s opening was met with excitement and anticipation, with long lines and eager fans ready to immerse themselves in the Star Wars universe. In the years since, Galaxy’s Edge has maintained its status as one of the most popular and talked-about attractions in Disney parks.

The land’s opening also coincided with the acquisition of Lucasfilm by Disney, signaling a new era of Star Wars-themed experiences across Disney’s parks.

The Legacy of Galaxy’s Edge

Six years after its opening, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge remains one of the crown jewels of Disneyland Park. Its combination of detailed theming, cutting-edge technology, and fan engagement has set a new bar for theme park design and storytelling. For both Star Wars fans and theme park enthusiasts, the land continues to deliver unparalleled experiences that bring the magic of the galaxy to life.

As Disneyland celebrates the six-year anniversary of Galaxy’s Edge, it’s clear that the land’s impact extends far beyond its opening day. From new generations of fans discovering Star Wars for the first time to seasoned fans living out their space-faring dreams, Galaxy’s Edge remains a testament to Disney’s commitment to creating groundbreaking and immersive experiences. The land continues to be a place where fans can forge their own adventure, solidify their place in the Star Wars universe, and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Here’s to the next six years of adventure in the galaxy. May the Force be with you!