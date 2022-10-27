Disney Guest’s ‘Star Wars’ Experience Goes “Terribly Wrong”

Star Wars: Galaxy Edge is a unique land within the Disneyland Resort in that it is incredibly immersive. From the attractions such as Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run to dining experiences like Oga’s Cantina, there are plenty of amazing experiences that Star Wars fans and regular Park Guests can enjoy.

One of these experiences is at Savi’s Workshop, where you can build your own lightsaber! Here, you will travel to Black Spire Outpost, where you will meet “Gatherers” who will guide you into a secret workshop full of miscellaneous parts and pieces, alongs with Star Wars memorabilia.

After purchasing a lightsaber for $250, Guests can build and customize their own lightsaber, with a variety of options to choose from, including a hilt, sleeves, emitters, pommel caps, and activation plates and switches. This will then translate to a finished lightsaber, about 31 inches long, that you can use in your adventures throughout the Park.

However, one guest’s experience in building a lightsaber did not go as planned.

A new TikTok from @legendofcilla shows a behind-the-scenes look at when building a lightsaber goes wrong at Disneyland.

In the TikTok, Cilla is building a lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop, and when it comes time for everyone to raise their lightsaber and establish connection between the builder and lightsaber, this one did not activate like the rest, and a Cast Member took it away to fix it.

Comments were supportive of Cilla and gave suggestions on what they would do in this situation. For instance, some commenters said that Disney should give a refund or offer her a redo of the experience. Others said they would ask for a refund then leave.

Cilla responded to these comments, saying that the Cast Member took the lightsaber and fixed it, but that Cilla should have said something while there. Another comment said that $200 is hard to justify for the lightsaber, especially if Disney can’t deliver on a seamless experience.

What do you think of this Guest’s experience? Have you ever had something similar happen to you at the Parks? Tell us about it in the comments!