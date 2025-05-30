‘It’s Called a Salute to All Attractions, but Mostly Muppet Vision 3D,’ It’s the Final Week for the Hollywood Studios Staple

It’s time to play the music; It’s time to light the lights; It’s time to meet the Muppets for one final time.

This is the final weekend for guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to experience Muppet Vision 3D, PizzeRizzo, and Muppet Courtyard, as all three are slated for demolition after closing on June 7. After 34 years of making guests laugh, the final Muppet project that creator Jim Henson worked on before he died in 1990, Muppet Vision 3D will be gone forever.

Muppets fans have known this weekend was coming since last August when Disney announced that a new Monsters, Inc. land would be coming to Hollywood Studios. At first, fans thought the Muppets would be saved, but a few days later, Disney announced that Monsters, Inc would be built on the land formerly owned by the beloved Muppets.

Since the announcement, Disney fans have desperately tried to save the attraction, but much like their efforts to save Rivers of America, their petitions and letters to Disney fell on deaf ears.

The Muppets won’t be going that far, though. They are slated to take over the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, replacing Aerosmith after nearly 30 years at Hollywood Studios.

Disney previously announced it was recording Muppet Vision 3D so that guests could enjoy it in the future, but Disney has not announced where/when it will be available to fans. For now, fans who can’t make it to Central Florida for the final week will have to head to YouTube to watch the beloved show.

While Muppet Vision 3D will close to the public on June 7, it will remain open for a private event for Disney World cast members, who will be the last people to see the show before demolition begins.

Disney has not announced when the final demolition will begin, but most experts expect it to start early this summer. Monsters, Inc. land also does not have an opening date, but given the scope of the land and attractions, most people expect it to open in late 2028 or 2029.

For Muppets fans, this is the final week to see Jim Henson’s final creation, and currently, the only Muppets attraction at any Disney Park worldwide. Go and enjoy it one last time.

What will you miss most about Muppet Vision 3D? Let us know in the comments.