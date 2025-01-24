Despite Today’s Devastating Announcement, There’s a Glimmer of Hope for Muppets Fans

The announcement that Muppets fans have been dreading finally came true today. Disney announced the closing date for Muppet Vision 3D and the Muppet Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The Disney Parks Blog announced that Muppet Vision 3D and PizzeRizzo will close on June 7. Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano will join the closing party on May 10.

Muppet fans have expected this announcement ever since Disney announced at D23 that a new Monsters, Inc. Land would be coming to Hollywood Studios. A few days after the announcement, Disney quietly announced that the new land would be replacing the beloved Muppets and the last attraction that creator Jim Henson ever worked on.

Today’s announcement, although expected, was met with sadness by Muppets fans. However, there are two mysterious silver linings to the announcement on the Disney Parks Blog.

After Disney announced the closing, the following paragraph addressed the feature of the Muppets at Hollywood Studios. Disney announced that the Muppets will be moving across the park to take over the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith.

The announcement said:

Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and more of their friends will be moving right along to Sunset Boulevard! The Muppets will be taking over Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, teaming up with some of music’s biggest stars for a rockin’ music festival!

It is unclear who “music’s biggest stars” will be, but Disney does have relationships with some of the biggest current names in music, including Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, and Olivia Rodrigo.

The Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster was in desperate need of an upgrade, especially after Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler was accused of sexual assault. This allows Disney to give fans the first ride starring the Muppets and solves its Aerosmith problem.

Despite Disney’s apparent enthusiasm for the Muppets’ move, there is no timetable for when that will occur. Some reports have claimed it will be coming “soon,” but that does not nail down a definitive date for the move.

Disney did also offer a small olive branch to Muppet fans, saying:

As we move forward with these changes, we are having creative conversations and exploring ways to preserve the film and other parts of the experience for fans to enjoy in the future.

While that gives fans some hope, it is light on details. Disney also promised a “glorious three-hour finale,” but that could be Sam Eagle talking.

Muppet fans, get to Hollywood Studios soon, or you’ll miss your final chance to see the last project of beloved creator Jim Henson and the hilarity that ensues from his Muppets.