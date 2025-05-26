Disney’s New Toy Story Land Policy Leaves Regular Guests Locked Out

Toy Story Land has been one of the most popular corners of Disney’s Hollywood Studios since it opened in 2018.

With fan-favorite attractions like Slinky Dog Dash, Toy Story Mania, and Alien Swirling Saucers, the land transports guests into Andy’s backyard, where everything—from the benches to the light posts—makes you feel toy-sized. Families love it for its colorful theming and kid-friendly rides, and it’s been a go-to spot for Early Entry guests staying at Disney resorts.

But starting this week, things are looking a little different for those aiming to rope drop the land.

New Early Entry Checkpoint Location Announced

According to reports, Disney has officially moved the Early Entry access point for Toy Story Land. Until now, resort guests entered the land through its usual entrance, located between Pixar Plaza and the Walt Disney Presents attraction. But that’s no longer the case.

Effective immediately, guests participating in Early Entry and hoping to experience Toy Story Land first thing in the morning will now check in at the Animation Courtyard, right underneath the main archway of Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This means if you don’t have Early Entry privileges, you won’t be allowed into Animation Courtyard at all until regular park hours begin.

This is a pretty big shift in how guests experience their mornings at Hollywood Studios—and if you’re not aware, you might find yourself a little confused and a lot delayed.

Why the Change?

According to Disney, the adjustment is tied to the new “Cool Kid Summer” activities that have taken over Animation Courtyard. The space is now being used for an all-day DJ dance party and outdoor games designed for families. These offerings soft-opened on Sunday and will officially kick off this Tuesday.

Disney needed to shift guest flow to support the new entertainment setup. By moving the Toy Story Land Early Entry checkpoint to this new location, they can better manage crowds while still giving resort guests their 30-minute head start on the rest of the park.

It’s worth noting that other Early Entry checkpoints around Hollywood Studios haven’t changed. If you’re heading toward Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Grand Avenue (which leads to Galaxy’s Edge), or Sunset Boulevard, you’ll still be able to enter where you always have. The change applies specifically to guests targeting Toy Story Land at park open.

What This Means for Your Next Disney World Trip

If Toy Story Land is your family’s first stop—especially if you’re racing to get on Slinky Dog Dash before the line balloons—it’s important to head straight for Animation Courtyard instead of its usual entrance. Missing this checkpoint could result in delays that throw off your entire park strategy.

It’s a small change, but one that makes a big difference for guests hoping to maximize their morning magic.

So set those alarms a little earlier, know where to go, and enjoy your ride through Andy’s backyard—just don’t show up at the wrong gate.

Tips to Best Enjoy Your Day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

With so much to see and do at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, having a game plan can make or break your day—especially now with entry changes affecting places like Toy Story Land. Here are a few tips to help you make the most of your time in the park:

1. Prioritize Shows in Your Schedule

This park isn’t just about thrill rides—some of Disney World’s best live entertainment happens right here. From Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage to Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular to Frozen Sing-Along Celebration, you’ll want to make time for several performances throughout the day. There are also two brand-new shows — The Little Mermaid: A Musical Adventure and Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After All — that are set to open this week.

2. Book Lightning Lanes

Lines at Hollywood Studios can get long fast, especially for attractions like Rise of the Resistance, Slinky Dog Dash, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. Using Disney’s Lightning Lane service is the best way to bypass the worst of the waits. You can purchase Lightning Lane passes seven days prior to your visit if you’re a Disney Resort guest. It’s three days for everyone else.

3. Don’t Rope Drop Without a Plan

With changes to early entry access points (like the new Toy Story Land check-in at Animation Courtyard), it’s more important than ever to know exactly where you’re headed in the morning. Double-check the latest info, and have a backup plan in case your top ride goes down temporarily.

4. Use Mobile Order for Meals

Quick-service dining like Woody’s Lunch Box or ABC Commissary gets slammed around noon. Use Mobile Order in the My Disney Experience app to place your food orders in advance—then just walk up when it’s ready.

5. Catch Nighttime Entertainment

If you’re still going strong into the evening, cap off your day with Fantasmic!—a fan-favorite nighttime spectacular that’s well worth staying for. Just be sure to check the showtime in the app so you don’t miss it.

Will this change affect your trip to Hollywood Studios?