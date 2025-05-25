It’s Official! Disney Has Addressed “Mold Infestation” and Is Ready for Massive New Attraction

For years, guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios walked past a seemingly forgotten corner of the park—the Animation Courtyard theater that once hosted Voyage of the Little Mermaid.

The attraction had been shuttered for quite some time, and speculation ran wild about why it hadn’t reopened post-pandemic. Among the more persistent rumors? A supposed mold infestation inside the building. It got to the point where some even assumed the space had quietly been retired for good.

Things went quiet for a while—until last year when construction walls popped up and rolling planters were placed out front. Disney remained hush-hush about what was going on behind the scenes, even as signage for the old show disappeared and hints of a transformation surfaced.

But the silence only fueled more speculation. Was Disney going to re-theme the building? Or demolish it entirely? And was there really mold, or just an overblown internet theory?

Now, the mystery has been solved, and Disney has finally come clean. Whatever internal issues the building may have faced have officially been addressed, and the stage is now set—literally—for a brand-new theatrical experience that promises to make a major splash.

The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure Is Ready to Debut

On May 27, The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure will officially open in the very same space where Ariel once swam, sang, and enchanted park guests for nearly two decades.

And this isn’t just a fresh coat of paint or a simple reboot—this is a full-blown reimagining of Ariel’s story with cutting-edge effects, new puppetry, upgraded scenic design, and a cast that’s been deep in rehearsal as the show gets ready for its big debut.

Inspired by the 1989 animated classic, the show brings all the iconic songs back to the stage—“Part of Your World,” “Under the Sea,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” and “Kiss the Girl”—but does so in a completely revitalized way.

Guests can expect brand-new visual storytelling elements that include immersive lighting, creative set transitions, and updated choreography. Disney is calling it a “fin-tastic tale” with “stirring scenes” and “stunning set pieces,” and the production is clearly designed to appeal to both lifelong fans and a new generation of Disney parkgoers.

Controversy in the Current

While Disney fans are mostly excited to welcome Ariel back to the stage, the preview of the new show stirred up some controversy when it was shared online. Critics targeted the lead actress portraying Ariel, with some comments fixating unfairly on her appearance.

Of course, perhaps one of the larger forms of controversy for the show has come with the way they’ve placed the mermaid and her tail. Many fans have accused Disney of making it “cheap,” but we’ll let you be the judge of that. Ultimately, it’s exciting to have another attraction to experience in a theme park that is desperate to spread out crowds.

What does this mean for Disney World guests?

The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure replaces Voyage of the Little Mermaid, which quietly ended its run without a formal sendoff. That show had become a nostalgic favorite for many, but it hadn’t seen any real updates in decades. With this refresh, Disney is bringing the classic story back to life with a production that feels far more in line with the modern theatrical standards seen across the parks.

This new attraction is just part of a larger transformation underway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The park is getting ready to say goodbye to several older offerings in the Grand Avenue area—including MuppetVision 3-D and PizzeRizzo—while embracing the future with new additions like the Monsters, Inc. land and a Muppets-themed retheme of Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster.

In addition, the show Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After All will debut on the same day.

But for now, all eyes are on Ariel. She’s back—and she’s bringing a wave of excitement with her. Whether you’re a diehard fan of the original film or just looking for a new show to cool off and sing along to, The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated new additions to Walt Disney World this summer.