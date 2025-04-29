Disney World Just Revealed 10 Classic IPs Are on the Chopping Block

Walt Disney World has been busy. If it feels like every time you visit, something else is under construction—or gone entirely—you’re not imagining it.

Between new lands, overhauls of old favorites, and a steady churn of IP turnover, this definitely isn’t the same Disney World we knew even five years ago. While the company continues to push forward with ambitious expansions, that progress is coming at the cost of some longtime favorites. From opening-day attractions to decades-old shows, classic Disney IPs are quietly being pushed to the side.

Here are 10 that have either already gotten the axe or are next in line for the chopping block:

1. Splash Mountain

One of the most iconic attractions in Disney World history officially closed in January 2023, beginning this spiral of closures that would ensue in 2024 and 2025. Based on Song of the South (which Disney no longer associates with publicly), Splash Mountain was rethemed to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, marking the end of Br’er Rabbit’s long-standing presence in the park. While the new ride debuted in summer 2024, many fans still miss the old songs, animatronics, and charm of the original.

2. Voyage of the Little Mermaid

A staple at Disney’s Hollywood Studios since the 90s, Voyage of the Little Mermaid never reopened after the 2020 shutdown. In 2023, Disney confirmed it would not return, and later this month, it will officially be replaced by The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure, a reimagined stage show with new technology, music, and storytelling. It’s still Ariel… just not the version many guests grew up with.

3. Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade

This low-key, old-school shooting gallery in Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland was one of those experiences that quietly charmed generations of guests. But it closed for good in June 2024 and is currently being transformed into a Disney Vacation Club lounge called McKim’s Mile House. That marks the end of one of the park’s most original “wild west” attractions, as Disney seemingly still is working to distance itself from any “gun references” in the parks.

4. Tom Sawyer Island & Rivers of America

Once a quiet escape from the hustle of Magic Kingdom, Tom Sawyer Island and the Liberty Belle Riverboat have been put on notice. Disney announced these spaces will be repurposed as part of a brand-new Cars-themed land, significantly altering the Frontierland footprint. That means the Mark Twain-era Americana IP is on its way out for good.

5. DinoLand U.S.A. (Original Dinosaur-Themed IP)

As you probably already know, Animal Kingdom is saying goodbye to an entire land, as DinoLand U.S.A. will be replaced by a new Tropical Americas-themed area. While DINOSAUR the ride may hang on for a little while longer, everything else—from the Boneyard to TriceraTop Spin to Chester & Hester’s Dinorama—is set to vanish. The original “fake fossil fun” concept is being traded in for something more IP-driven (Encanto and Indiana Jones), making this one of the biggest themed land retirements in recent history.

6. The Boneyard

Technically part of DinoLand, this giant playground was themed entirely around prehistoric digs. It was unique, interactive, and one of the few playground-style areas in any Disney park. But it’s being demolished along with the rest of DinoLand, meaning another classic non-IP experience will bite the dust as Disney shifts toward cinematic franchises. You’ve got through the rest of this year to visit.

7. TriceraTop Spin & Fossil Fun Games

These simple, carnival-style attractions always felt a little out of place in a Disney park, but they had charm—and kids loved them. As part of the DinoLand overhaul, both are now removed, along with the Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures gift shop. It’s another batch of quirky, offbeat Disney World IPs that never got the respect they deserved but will still be missed by fans of the weird and whimsical.

8. Muppet*Vision 3D

Jim Henson’s Muppets have long struggled to maintain relevance in Disney’s modern IP lineup, and now it looks like their days at Hollywood Studios are numbered. Muppet*Vision 3D is scheduled to close in June 2025 to make way for a Monsters, Inc. Land experience. For many, this was the last big in-park presence for the Muppets in Florida—and it’s disappearing. The good news? The Muppets will eventually have a new space in Hollywood Studios.

9. Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy (Cars)

While the Cars franchise is still alive in Disneyland, Disney World quietly closed Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy in October 2024. The attraction, which never really drew huge crowds, is being replaced by a stage show called Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After.

10. Live Dolphins at The Seas with Nemo & Friends

This isn’t an IP in the traditional sense, but it’s still a major shift. Disney confirmed that it would retire its live dolphin exhibit at EPCOT in October 2024. The Nemo-themed aquarium area is being updated to better align with modern animal care standards and storytelling. While Finding Nemo will still have a presence, the live animal component—one of the most memorable parts of the pavilion—seems to be slowly going away.

Don’t be surprised to see more closures along the way as Disney World prepares for what’s next.