Disney World Disappoints Guests as Opening Day Attraction Closes Permanently

There have been many changes at Disney theme parks in recent months. In November, Arendelle: The World of Frozen opened at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. Then, on June 6, Fantasy Springs opened to rave reviews in Tokyo Disney.

Over at Disneyland Resort, Disney finally received the approval to expand upon Disney California Adventure and even build a third theme park. Disney also managed to come to an agreement with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District for a fifth theme park at Walt Disney World Resort. And then, there’s the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom on June 28. The controversial ride replaced the beloved Splash Mountain attraction.

While guests have praised many of the changes, Disney is still receiving some criticism for many of its decisions. On June 10, EPCOT finally opened CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza, and guests were less than thrilled. Many compared it to a cafeteria or function hall with very little personality.

Then, on June 13, the Mouse House announced that it would be closing the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. In its place, Disney will be building a new member lounge exclusively for members of the Disney Vacation Club. The last day the Shootin’ Arcade will be in operation is June 23.

Upon announcing the closure, Disney fans took to social media to voice their disappointment in Disney closing another classic opening day attraction. X (formerly Twitter) user @_21royalstreet, who is a DVC member, was upset they were taking away a classic attraction to put in a spot with some seating and free drinks.

That’s really awful. Take out a themed, classic offering available to all guests and put in a lounge that’s only open to a limited few, with limited hours and will likely be a sparsely-themed open room with chairs and some phone charging outlets and a soda machine.

Others pointed out that some of the things that made the Magic Kingdom such a special place are no longer in existence. They feel that Disney is slowly stripping the parks of that “Disney magic.”

It’s been interesting watching all of the bits of traditional amusement parks/tourist spot being stripped out of the Magic Kingdom. Things you could watch. Candy making. A working bakery. Portrait drawing. Candle making. The Penny Arcade. Unique shops. Now the shooting gallery.

It’s been interesting watching all of the bits of traditional amusement parks/tourist spot being stripped out of the Magic Kingdom. Things you could watch. Candy making. A working bakery. Portrait drawing. Candle making. The Penny Arcade. Unique shops. Now the shooting gallery. — How Bowers (@GoAwayGreen) June 14, 2024

Some went so far as to think that if Bob Iger had not come out on top in his fight against Nelson Peltz, then things might not be changing. They accused Iger of promising to make things better, but they are continuing to get worse.

All those who advocated against him, I guarantee you if Mr. Nelson Peltz had won the proxy fight, the “Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade” would not be going away for a seating area… but, y’all had to buy into what we’re obvious bribe — and possibly even threat induced — endorsements.

All those who advocated against him, I guarantee you if Mr. Nelson Peltz had won the proxy fight, the “Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade” would not be going away for a seating area… but, y’all had to buy into what we’re obvious bribe — and possibly even threat induced — endorsements. — Tyler Dean McDowell (@_TylerDean) June 13, 2024

Of course, there is a debate about exactly why Disney chose to get rid of the Frontierland attraction after more than 50 years. Some think that Disney is still trying to cater to more elite guests. However, there are those who believe that Disney is also trying to get rid of attractions that might be deemed “offensive” or “inappropriate.”

There are no real bullets that are used in the Shootin’ Arcade, but gun violence has been at the forefront of the American conversation for quite some time.

At this time, the Frontierland Shootin’ Exposition, which is located at Disneyland Resort, will remain in place. Disney has not made any announcements about closing it or possibly replacing it.

Do you think Disney should be closing the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade at the Magic Kingdom? Let us know in the comments!