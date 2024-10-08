Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney World Permanently Closes Hollywood Studios Attraction Effective Immediately

Guests entering Disney's Hollywood Studios Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort

Credit: Paul Hudson, Flickr

As Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida, causing Disney World to brace for impact, a previously announced change has unfolded within the park.

Cinderella Castle at night
Credit: Disney

Walt Disney World Resort’s Hollywood Studios has permanently closed one of its fan-favorite attractions, Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy. After five years of revving up audiences, the attraction shut its doors for good on Monday, October 7, 2024. Its closure was announced earlier this year.

Tucked away near the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, the Academy offered guests a chance to relax while watching a life-sized version of Lightning McQueen, the beloved Cars character voiced by Owen Wilson, in an immersive show.

Lightning McQueen on stage at Hollywood Studios
Credit: Disney

Since its opening in March 2019, the attraction has been a staple for Cars fans and younger visitors alike, blending entertainment and Pixar nostalgia. But with its closure, Disney’s relentless march toward new experiences continues.

Why the sudden shutdown? Enter the Disney Villains. Yes, Disney confirmed that a brand-new villain-themed stage show is set to take over the space. First announced in early September, just after the hotly debated D23 Expo in Anaheim, the villainous show will transform the Sunset Showcase into a menacing spectacle straight out of the Magic Mirror.

Villains Show concept art
Credit: Disney

According to the Disney Parks Blog, fan-favorite foes like Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, and Maleficent will “break through the glass” for live performances filled with dark magic and mischief. Slated for a summer 2025 debut, the show promises to be an eerily delightful spectacle for Disney diehards, leaving the space vacant for almost a year in anticipation.

This new show isn’t just an isolated update. It forms part of a larger, highly divisive strategy Disney is adopting across its parks. The Disney Villains are also set to make a grand entrance in Magic Kingdom with the much-anticipated “Beyond Big Thunder” project, which aims to be the largest expansion in the park’s history.

Aerial view of the 'Cars' area in Frontierland in concept art.
Credit: Disney

This expansion, announced at D23 Expo 2022, will bring new thrills and chills, including an official Cars Land-inspired area for Frontierland—a move that has sparked controversy. While some guests are excited, others question Disney’s growing reliance on its Intellectual Properties (IPs) at the cost of beloved original themed areas. Notably, Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America will disappear as part of the remodel. No more journeys on the Liberty Belle will be had.

But that’s not all. Alongside the Disney Villains and Cars, Disney’s imagination runs wild with new updates for both coasts. From Avatar and Coco attractions at Disneyland Resort to a Monsters, Inc. land in Hollywood Studios and even an Encanto-themed area within the reimagined DinoLand, U.S.A. (now titled Pueblo Esperanza), fans can expect plenty of fresh IP-based experiences.

Concept art for the Encanto area in the Tropical Americas land at Disney's Animal Kingdom Park
Credit: Disney

The closure of Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy coincided with the chaotic preparations for Hurricane Milton. The storm, which intensified to Category 5 before weakening to Category 4, prompted Disney to send out urgent notices to guests, encouraging them to secure their safety. This comes on the heels of Hurricane Helene, a devastating storm that claimed hundreds of lives across the state just weeks prior.

With both a hurricane outside and a storm of changes brewing within, it seems Disney World is bracing for more than just bad weather.

How do you feel about Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy closing forever at Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Thomas Hitchen

