Disney Drops Surprise ‘The Little Mermaid’ Update After Months of Silence

A new Disney update is now part of guests’ world.

Following months of issues, Disney has finally fixed the Sebastian animatronic at the end of Under the Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid. The dark ride takes riders through the events of Disney’s iconic 1989 The Little Mermaid and is fun for the entire family, but had a noticeable issue with one of its animatronics.

Guests will come face to face with Ariel, Prince Eric, Flounder, and the rest of the crew from the film during the ride, though one character was in desperate need of some TLC: Sebastian. The colorful crab’s eyes had not been working correctly for quite some time but have since returned in a new January 2025 update.

A new video shared by FiBelleFi shows the musically inclined crustacean back in action at the end of the ride.

HOLY CRAB! One Sebastian screen eyes was brought back!! It’s been YEARS, probably over 5 years. While the screen eyes function at DCA, at MK they were changed to hard plastic non-moving eyes a long time ago. So nice to see this back!!

Guests will spot Sebastian multiple times during their journey “under the sea,” but the final Sebastian figure features digital screen-based eyes instead of static molded ones. This proved to be a problem, however, as Sebastian’s eyes encountered issues. For the last several months, guests have passed by the crab and have not been able to see the screen-based eyes.

Under the Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid is Princess Ariel’s premier dark ride and is located in the Fantasyland section of Magic Kingdom. Fantasyland is one part of the larger theme park, with Magic Kingdom also being home to daring missions through space in Tomorrowland and swashbuckling rides on the high seas in Adventureland.

However, for many, Fantasyland is what guests think of when they think of Disney World, let alone Magic Kingdom, and as such, the land is one of the most densely populated areas at the Florida resort. Guests will find all kinds of classic rides and attractions here, including The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, Peter Pan’s Flight, and ” it’s a small world.”

Journey of the Little Mermaid is part of a newer wave of rides, attractions, and experiences that opened with the expansion of Fantasyland in 2012. This massive upgrade added several new rides and locations for guests to explore to the Magic Kingdom, including what is perhaps the park’s most popular ride, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.

