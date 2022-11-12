Walt Disney World Resort is home to many iconic attractions and entertainment offerings.

Disney Park Guests can enjoy all kinds of fun rides and experiences at four distinct theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

While Guests always gather at Magic Kingdom to enjoy the Festival of Fantasy parade and the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade, there are many more entertainment offerings than just the parades and cavalcades.

Some of the biggest entertainment offerings involve shows and nighttime spectaculars. Fantasmic!, Beauty and the Beast Live On Stage, and the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular all can be enjoyed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond has also opened in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney Park Guests can enjoy two special nighttime spectaculars in Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom (soon to be changed to the iconic Happily Ever After) and EPCOT Harmonious.

While Disney has continued to make more offerings available, one popular entertainment show has continued to be shuttered.

Of course, we’re talking about Voyage of the Little Mermaid at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The attraction has been closed since the pandemic and there have been rumors it is facing a permanent closure. Now, several reports indicate that the attraction is actually closed due to a mold infestation.

Several social media users have also noted that they’ve heard these rumors.

“The urban legend is that the theatre is covered in mold and in order to clean it they’d have to condemn the building and build it again which they’ll never do,” one Disney Park fan said.

One said that the show building was damp “pre-COVID..”

“Not speaking as a studios cm but as a ~private citizen~… that shows building is full of mold it was damp pre COVID.”

Another said that the building flooded during the pandemic and they heard Disney would have to rebuild the building for it to be reopened.

“The building flooded during the pandemic and the only way for them to get the show back is to rebuild the building due to lots of mold.”

Of course, Disney has not confirmed these rumors or reports. It would make sense that the building is facing these issues, especially when looking at the way that Disney’s Hollywood Studios has flooded in the past, but it’s important to note that nothing has been confirmed.

Earlier this year, Disney pulled Voyage of the Little Mermaid from its website completely. While this doesn’t necessarily mean the show will not return, this does indicate that Disney is at least likely planning some major changes to the experience.

The popular show– featuring a blend of stunning animatronics, talented actors and actresses, as well as dancers– has been closed since the start of the pandemic and this removal from the website will only intensify rumors that the show is closed permanently.

Many Disney fans have wondered if something new could be coming to the theater, located in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or if the show will be revamped, perhaps even with a new title similar to the Finding Nemo show that just opened in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, before reopening.

Have you heard this rumors about the Disney World attraction? Let us know in the comments.