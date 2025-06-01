‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Teaser Arrives With a Huge Surprise for Fans

Stranger Things Season 5 has been a very long time coming. In fact, 2022 feels like a lifetime ago. The fourth season ended on such a huge cliffhanger — the gang seemingly defeating Vecna AKA Henry Creel/One (Jamie Campbell Bower) only to later witness the Upside Down converging with their world, starting with their hometown, Hawkins — that fans haven’t really known what to do with themselves in the three years since.

Throw in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023, which slowed down production on Season 5 exponentially, and fans were left completely in the dark as to when they could expect the finale to finally arrive on Netflix. Now, the wait is almost over, as Stranger Things is set to return to Netflix later this year, as revealed in a brand-new teaser-trailer.

Watch the new teaser with the release date announcements below:

When Is Stranger Things Arriving on Netflix?

As revealed in the teaser, Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 will stream on Netflix November 26, Volume 2 on Christmas, and the finale on New Year’s Eve. You know what that means? Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) had better dig out those fairy lights one last time.

Season 5 will see the return of the entire Stranger Things ensemble, which includes Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), and Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke).

Newcomers include Linda Hamilton (Terminator) as Dr. Kay.

Where Can I Watch Stranger Things?

Stranger Things seasons 1 — 4 are now streaming on Netflix.

Stranger Things stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Bob Newby (Sean Astin), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr. Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

