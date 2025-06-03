Upcoming ‘Halloween’ TV Series Could Take Place Over Christmas

If the Halloween franchise is best known for one thing besides the Haddonfield bogeyman Michael Myers, it’s the spooky season (the clue’s in the name). The contemplative autumnal pastime is the setting for every single Halloween movie, whether sequel, reboot, or spinoff.

But while this will more than likely always be the case, the upcoming Halloween reboot that was announced on October 12, 2023, could finally break new ground for the iconic, long-running slasher franchise by taking place over another annual holiday: Christmas.

While it’s hard to imagine Michael Myers showing up at Haddonfield at the wrong time of year (yes, oops), this would offer a fresh take for both the bogeyman and the series. That said, there’s no reason to think the upcoming reboot will exclusively take place at Christmas.

As the reboot has been confirmed to be a TV series, it’s likely to span a period longer than the days leading up to and including October 31, which is the case with all 13 Halloween films. As such, the story could also focus on the period between one Halloween and the next.

If the reboot does end up including the season of goodwill, though, it will likely be fleeting. But if the showrunners want to give fans of the Halloween franchise something new to sink their teeth into, temporarily switching the jack-o’ lantern for a snowman could work.

Assuming the reboot will focus on Michael Myers (there’s every chance it will take another stab at the anthology route a ‘la 1982’s Halloween III: Season of the Witch), this would allow for further exploration of the slasher genre’s most interesting — and flexible — villain.

What does Michael Myers do between one Halloween and the next? While the latest film in the franchise, Halloween Ends (2022), reveals that a weakened Michael (James Jude Courtney) has been hiding out in a sewer for four years, that’s just one iteration.

We’re not suggesting Michael Myers is the kind of person who gives Christmas a single thought whatsoever, but if nothing is stopping him from preying on his victims outside October 31, perhaps one year he’ll show up ten months early. Or two months late.

This has already got us thinking about potential titles for the upcoming series: Halloween Actually, The Nightmare After Halloween, How the Bogeyman Stole Christmas, and Michael Myers is Coming to Town. The possibilities are endless.

What’s the New Halloween TV Series About?

While no plot details have been revealed, last year, Head Of Worldwide Television at Miramax Marc Helwig told Deadline that the series could focus on “a group of characters that we haven’t really focused on that much in recent film versions or even in a number of them.” He also said that John Carpenter’s original film is “the foundation” of the reboot.

Would you like to see the Halloween TV series take place at Christmas? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!