Large Unit Crashes During Disney Park Parade, Causing Blackout

During a recent performance of Disneyland Resort’s newly revived Paint the Night parade, a rare mishap occurred when a parade performer accidentally dropped a large moving prop, causing it to break and lose its light-up capabilities. The incident took place during a showing of the parade, which is known for its vibrant LED displays and beloved Disney characters. In a video released of the incident, crowds look shocked as the performer drops and breaks this large moving piece.

Paint the Night Returns

The Paint the Night parade, which made its return to Disneyland as part of the resort’s 70th anniversary celebration, features various Disney characters and intricate floats, including Tinker Bell leading the way in the opening unit. The float is equipped with over 850,000 points of light and serves as a tribute to the classic Main Street Electrical Parade.

While such occurrences are rare, they highlight the challenges of performing with intricate props during live parades. The incident serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in live performances. Disneyland’s ability to swiftly address such situations ensures that guests continue to experience the enchanting performances that the park is renowned for.

In a TikTok video of the incident, several workers can be seen assessing the area for a brief moment before allowing the parade to continue forward. It is likely that they were looking for broken pieces of the prop in the parade route.

Nevertheless, Still a Crowd Favorite

For those planning to attend the Paint the Night parade, it’s advisable to arrive early to secure a good viewing spot, as the parade is a popular attraction. Additionally, staying informed about any potential changes to the parade’s schedule or route can enhance the experience.

Despite the minor mishap, the Paint the Night parade remains a highlight of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary celebrations, dazzling guests with its vibrant lights and beloved characters.