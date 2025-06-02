Marvel Legend Becomes Favorite To Play Lord Voldemort in ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot

Casting for HBO’s Harry Potter TV series is in full swing. Recently, just weeks after the first six cast members were revealed, HBO finally announced the names of the young actors who will be slipping into the wizard robes of the iconic Hogwarts trio, Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

Per Variety, Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Alastair Stout will take on the role of Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton will step in as Hermione Granger.

The other cast members are Paapa Essiedu (Black Mirror) as Severus Snape, John Lithgow (Dexter) as Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz) as Rubeus Hagrid, Janet McTeer (Tumbleweeds) as Minerva McGonagall, Luke Thallon (Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt) as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse (Harry & Paul) as Argus Filch.

Beyond these nine confirmed actors, everything else is purely speculative. Still, another big name has now entered the Great Hall: Marvel Cinematic Universe legend Tom Hiddleston.

Hiddleston, 44, is best known for playing the anti-hero Loki in the Avengers and Thor films, as well as his own live-action TV series, Loki (2021). But which Harry Potter character is he reportedly being eyed to play? Well, he’s a lot worse than the God of Mischief, that’s for sure.

The beloved British actor is now a fan-favorite to play Harry’s arch nemesis, Tom Riddle/Lord Voldemort, who was played by Ralph Fiennes in the films. Online Betting Guide (via Metro News) have him at 1/1 odds, meaning he’s leading early predictions.

According to the guide, the second strongest prediction is Cillian Murphy (28 Days Later, Inception), whose name was thrown into the ring last year after Ralph Fiennes gave the Oppenheimer actor his blessing. But now, the attention has turned to Tom Hiddleston.

Given his history playing powerful villains, Hiddleston is a perfect fit for the Dark Lord. Sure, he might be far too famous–and therefore, too expensive–but “Tom Riddleston” could be an affectionate Internet nickname waiting to happen.

Also in the unofficial race are Hiddleston’s fellow Marvel stars Paul Bettany (third place) and Benedict Cumberbatch (fifth place). Interestingly, in fourth place is Ralph Fiennes, who has previously said that he wouldn’t be opposed to reprising his role in the TV series.

HBO has yet to announce who will be playing Voldemort, or who is even in talks for the role.

With production set to begin this summer, the Harry Potter TV series is said to be a “faithful adaptation” of the seven books by J.K. Rowling, with one season dedicated to each story.

Francesca Gardiner (HBO’s Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve) is the showrunner and an executive producer while Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will also executive-produce and direct multiple episodes.

J.K. Rowling is also an executive producer, along with Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

