Fans Angry After Disneyland Travel Tickets Abruptly Suspended, Forced To Change Vacations

Fans are not happy about this popular Disneyland deal ending.

Planning a Disney vacation can be quite the challenge. From buying tickets and reserving meals to booking hotel rooms and special events, guests have a lot of decisions to make in the months leading up to their trip. While Walt Disney World is the bigger resort by far, Disneyland can still be intimidating to visit, especially for first-timers.

Luckily, there are all sorts of guides, both here at Inside the Magic and online, that travelers can take advantage of. One of the biggest obstacles to any vacation, Disney or not, is the cost, with the Disney theme parks seeing multiple price hikes over the past several years.

There are definitely ways to save money, as Disney itself has deployed limited-time deals and rates throughout the year. Right now, guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort hotels can enjoy free admission to both Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach water parks as part of a special summer promotion.

Costco offered one of the most popular travel perks for Disney fans, though the company has since ended the promotion, causing controversy among travelers.

Previously, Costco offered members discounts on Disneyland vacation packages. The company has since ended this offer, leaving fans confused, disappointed, and angry.

Costco now states the following on its website:

Costco Travel is not accepting new reservations to the Disneyland Resort. Guests with existing packages through 2025 can still modify their reservations by calling (877) 849-2730.

Reactions are pretty negative towards this change, with a post on Reddit getting some traction earlier this summer. Many users commented saying they were disappointed about not having access to the deal anymore. One called the change “unfortunate.” Another called it a “bummer.”

“My family was just pricing a trip to Disneyland on Saturday! This definitely changes things,” said another user.

Costco has not yet confirmed whether or not this change is temporary or permanent.

Costco Travel still offers promotions for the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii, and Bahamian cruises with Disney Cruise Line. However, it’s unclear when or if Costco will revive its original Disneyland deal, so members will have to stay alert for future updates.

This is hardly the only change happening at Disneyland or any of the other parks. Specifically, the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will see some of the biggest changes, as multiple expansions and overhauls are taking place across all four theme parks.

Work is already underway on some of these projects. Earlier this year, guests saw half of DinoLand U.S.A. close at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Eventually, this area will be home to a new land inspired by South America. Once open, this new Tropical Americas land will feature attractions based on Indiana Jones and Encanto.

Over at the Magic Kingdom, guests can expect to start seeing changes in the park’s Frontierland, specifically the water that runs through it. These man-made waterways, as well as Tom Sawyer Island, will be closing to make way for a new area inspired by Pixar’s Cars franchise.

