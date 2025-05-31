Disney World Is Getting More Expensive in 2025 – Here’s How

Prices are rising once again at Walt Disney World.

Related: The Next Magic Kingdom Attraction? A BRAND-NEW Stitch’s Great Escape!

Since opening in 1971, Walt Disney World has continued to change, evolve, and grow in some incredibly exciting ways. From exhilarating new roller coasters to brand-new words to explore, a trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” certainly feels and looks much different than it did all those years ago.

Change is necessary for any theme park, not just Disney World, with the reset now on the cups of one of its most transformative eras ever. Three of Disney World’s four main theme parks are set to receive some significant additions in the coming years. These additions range from new rides and attractions to brand-new lands. Disney World is also likely to expand its collection of hotels and restaurants as the next decade unfolds.

Guests have watched Walt Disney World grow significantly in recent years and can expect to see continued growth in the future. However, as the theme parks grow, so does the pricetag, with multiple aspects of Disney World seeing increased costs going into 2025 and beyond.

Related: Crowds Crush Disneyland Location, Masses Take Over

First and foremost, guests can expect ticket prices to increase in 2025. Last winter, Walt Disney World confirmed that prices for select dates in 2025 would increase. The months of November and December both increased in price, with tickets for a single day now ranging between $159 and $174.

Ticket prices for these months previously ranged between $144 and $164.

Annual Pass prices also got a bump. As shown below, prices for every tier of Walt Disney World’s Annual Passholder program went up for 2025.

Disney Incredi-Pass: $1,549 (was $1,449)

Disney Sorcerer Pass: $1,079 (was $999)

Disney Pirate Pass: $829 (was $799)

Disney Pixie Dust Pass: $469 (was $439)

Related: What’s the Deal With Epic Universe Opening Week Tickets?

Food prices increased across the board for 2025 as well, with sit-down restaurants, quick-service eateries, and everything in between getting a bump in price as well.

The cost of a Disney vacation has undoubtedly increased over the years, with one of the biggest culprits being Disney Genie+, now called Lightning Lane. This system allows users to book three rides and/or attraction return times at a time. Once these are used, guests can make more selections. This comes at a price, with the average cost of Lightning Lane Multi-Pass ranging between $20 and $30 per person, per day. Lightning Lane is also offered as an à la carte option, Single-Pass, allowing users to book a single ride or attraction.

The highest price we’ve seen for Lightning Lane Multi-Pass is $39. Single-Pass ranges between $10 and $25 per person.

Add-ons don’t end with Lightning Lane; guests can also choose from special packages and upgrades during their vacations. While these add-ons can add some magic to a guest’s trip, they also increase the price tag.

For example, each year, Disney World hosts its Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. This spooky-themed event runs from August through October, during which time Magic Kingdom gets a Halloween makeover. Guests can enjoy special activities and attractions at the party, and some sweet treats. However, the best aspect of the party is the extra time inside the actual park.

This event has always been expensive, but in 2025, it’s getting even more costly. Tickets to this event range between $119 and $229, an increase of $30 over last year’s party.

These are hardly the only price hikes set to hit Walt Disney World as the years continue, but one has to wonder if there’s a limit to what guests are willing to spend. Studies have shown that travelers are going into debt to afford their Disney vacations, something that isn’t likely to change anytime soon.

One of Disney’s strongest assets is its loyal customer base. No matter the price hikes, add-on packages, or changes in other companies, Disney theme parks remain some of the world’s most popular aviation destinations, which aren’t likely to change anytime soon.

There are certainly ways to save money while visiting Walt Disney World and Disneyland, but guests should expect to lay out some serious cash no matter their strategy when visiting the parks.

Are you planning to visit Walt Disney World this year?