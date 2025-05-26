Crowds Crush Disneyland Location, Masses Take Over

Crowds recently took over The Emporium at Disneyland Park, hoping to purchase one of the most exclusive 70th-anniversary-themed items. A Disney Park guest shared a video of the packed Main Street, U.S.A., store on the first day of the Disneyland70 celebrations.

Even though Disneyland Resort’s birthday isn’t until July 17, most Disneyland70 festivities kicked off on May 16, 2025. Disneyland Park boasts several new and returning entertainment offerings, including the Paint the Night parade, the Wondrous Journeys fireworks, the “Celebrate Happy Cavalcade,” and the “Tapestry of Happiness” projection show.

Meanwhile, Disney California Adventure Park debuted its interactive “World of Color Happiness” nighttime show and revived the “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration” parade. Some anniversary offerings, like the “Walt Disney – A Magical Life” animatronic show and the final song verse on “it’s a small world”, won’t debut until the Southern California Disney park’s actual birthday.

Alongside these entertainment offerings, the Disneyland70 celebration includes themed food, beverages, and merchandise. Like any Disney Park event, fans lined up the morning of May 16–not to get on Space Mountain or take photos on an empty Main Street, U.S.A., but to buy their souvenir before it sold out.

One of those Disney Park guests, TikTok user @reynaandroman, shared this video of hundreds of shoppers in The Emporium at Disneyland Park at 8:00 a.m. on May 16. They were all waiting to purchase the Key to Disneyland, a $59.99 oversized key that guests interact with throughout the nine Disneyland Park lands. After collecting all nine land icons, guests can visit a final location to unlock a compartment in the key with a mystery pin. There are nine mystery pins in total.

The video showed wall-to-wall crowds taking over the Disneyland Park store, some of whom were undoubtedly resellers hoping to make a quick buck by selling the exclusive merchandise online. Disneyland Resort does limit purchases on exclusive items, but some Disney Parks fans say they don’t do enough to curb the behavior. Luckily, this TikToker was able to snag two keys for her family!

The Key to Disneyland quickly sold out across Disneyland Resort. However, they should be restocked throughout the 70th-anniversary celebration, which continues through summer 2026.

Ask any Disney merchandise cast member if you can’t find one during your visit, because they can usually check stock at all locations throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, the Downtown Disney District, and the Disney Resort hotels.

