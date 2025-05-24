Home » Featured

Epic Universe Issues Refunds Due To Small Crowds Just Days After Grand Opening

in Featured, Universal Orlando

Posted on by Eva Miller 33 Comments
The Grand Helios Hotel at Universal Orlando Epic Universe

Credit: Universal Orlando

This week, Universal Orlando Resort officially opened its highly anticipated new theme park, Epic Universe, and fans couldn’t wait to experience the latest addition to the resort. The park, which boasts immersive themed lands and cutting-edge attractions, had generated significant buzz in the lead-up to its grand opening. However, much to the surprise of many, visitors are reporting far fewer crowds than expected.

In what some are calling an unexpected twist, one visitor shared their experience on social media, revealing that they were refunded for their Express Pass—a service meant to help guests skip long lines for attractions. The guest posted:

“It’s actually so dead at Epic I got my express pass refunded! This is amazing.”

Concept art for Celestial Park at Epic Universe.
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

For many fans, Express Passes are a vital part of making the most out of a theme park day, allowing visitors to bypass long waits for popular attractions. It’s common for these passes to be in high demand, particularly during peak times when the park is packed with visitors.

However, the situation at Epic Universe seems to have been quite the opposite, with lower-than-expected crowds allowing some guests to skip the need for these premium services entirely.

Toothless Meet and Greet Isle of Berk Epic Universe
Credit: Universal

A Surprising Opening Week

Epic Universe’s debut was met with excitement, with long lines expected for some of the park’s flagship attractions. The park features innovative rides and experiences that showcase Universal’s investment in new technology and immersive storytelling. Yet, despite the anticipation, some guests have reported experiencing unexpectedly light crowds throughout the week.

This has led to speculation on social media, with many wondering whether the slower-than-expected turnout is a sign of post-opening lull or simply a reflection of the park’s efficient crowd management.

The news of Express Pass refunds is adding fuel to the fire, with some guests sharing their own experiences of visiting the park with minimal wait times. While some assumed the theme park would be overcrowded in its early days, the reality has left many pleasantly surprised by the lack of congestion.

Stardust Racers Celestial Park Epic Universe
Credit: Universal

What’s Behind the Low Crowds?

Several factors could be contributing to the lighter crowds at Epic Universe, particularly in the days following the park’s grand opening. The ongoing uncertainties in the travel and tourism industry, shifting visitor trends, and perhaps even the recent surge of interest in more established attractions across Universal’s other parks could all play a role.

While it’s unclear whether the lighter crowds will be a long-term trend or a short-term anomaly, it’s safe to say that Universal Orlando Resort will be keeping a close eye on guest attendance data over the next few months. The park’s success will hinge on maintaining strong interest and a steady stream of visitors, especially as word of mouth spreads and more guests plan future trips to experience the new park.

As of now, Epic Universe’s opening week appears to be a success, with fans enjoying the park’s attractions without the usual stress of overcrowding. The surprise of low crowds, along with refunds for premium services like the Express Pass, suggests that Universal may be adjusting its crowd control strategies for future events or holidays to ensure a balanced and enjoyable experience for everyone.

in Featured, Universal Orlando

Eva Miller

Eva was born and raised in the beautiful state of Oregon but has since relocated and lives in New York City. Since she was young, Eva has loved to perform in musicals, especially Disney ones! Through performing, Disney’s music became the soundtrack of her childhood. Today, Eva loves to write about all the exciting happenings for the Walt Disney Company. In her free time, Eva loves to travel, spend time in nature, and go to Broadway shows. Her favorite Disney movie is 'Lilo and Stitch,' and her favorite Park is Disney's Animal Kingdom.

View Comments (33)