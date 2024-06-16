Home » Disney

“Robbed by a Disney Princess”: Influencer Claims Disney Actress Stole Drugs

A person in a car points towards the camera, looking surprised with text above that says, "Me getting robbed by a Disney princess." Next to this, an image shows two animated Disney princesses, Rapunzel and Moana, looking equally shocked.

Credit: Disney, ashray on TikTok, Canva

In the enchanting world of Disney, the Disney Princesses hold a special place in the hearts of fans, both young and old. These iconic characters, from Snow White to Cinderella to Moana, encapsulate bravery, kindness, and the power of believing in dreams. Each Disney Princess represents a unique story, culture, and set of values that have resonated with audiences for generations.

From the classic elegance of Cinderella to the adventurous spirit of Ariel, the Disney Princess lineup showcases a diverse range of personalities and backgrounds. Whether it’s Jasmine’s independence, Belle’s love for books, or Mulan’s courage in the face of adversity, these characters inspire audiences to embrace their true selves and follow their hearts.

A young girl in a pink dress joyfully meets a woman dressed as a princess in a grand ballroom, both smiling and reaching out hands to each other.
Credit: Disney

Princess Are Incredible Role Models… For Most!

As part of the Disney Princess franchise, these characters are not just fictional icons but also role models for empowerment and resilience. They teach valuable lessons about friendship, love, and the importance of staying true to oneself. Through their journeys, from rags to riches and from under the sea to the palace, Disney Princesses captivate audiences with their grace, wit, and inner strength.

It isn’t just the characters that are expected to be role models: the actresses chosen to voice and portray these iconic characters are also held to a high standard by the Walt Disney Company. For this reason, fans are shocked by a recent report that one such actress stole drugs from a popular social media influencer.

A young girl hugs ariel from "the little mermaid" inside a colorful undersea-themed setting. ariel, dressed in her purple and blue costume, warmly embraces the child.
Credit: Disney

Influencer Makes Shocking Allegations

TikTok star @ashray recently made a viral video where he alleged that an actress who voiced a Disney Princess stole weed from him while attending a house party he was hosting. While the actress is not named, many fans believe from the video that he is implying the actress is Auli’i Cravalho, the voice of Moana.

@ashray

Insanity, good for the plot tho

♬ original sound – Ashton Ray

While none of these allegations have been proven, it would certainly be a shocking look for Disney, which is trying so hard to be a family-friendly company. In the days to follow, fans will be closely watching to see if any statement is made regarding these allegations.

