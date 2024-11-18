Guest Shares “Hack” on Avoid Disney Security Line

Want to avoid increasingly long Disneyland Resort security checkpoint lines? Listen up, because TikTok has the hack for you!

TikToker Connor Eksteen (@connoreksteen) recently shared his best “hack” for avoiding long security lines near the Disneyland Resort parking areas:

“The lines to get into Disney right now are absolutely mind-blowing, so we’re going to be trying a different way to get into the parks because I’m not waiting in that line,” Eksteen began. “That is absolutely insane.”

The Disney Park guest recommended following signs that read “walkway to Downtown Disney and theme parks. Then, he went through security at Downtown Disney and took the Monorail into Disneyland Park. (Guests can also walk from Downtown Disney to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park entrances.)

“To be honest, I’d rather much be walking than standing in a line with a bunch of people,” Eksteen said. “It took me like five minutes to get through security instead of waiting for like 30 minutes in that line and then having to get on the tram. In total, I probably saved like 25 minutes.”

Many Disney Parks fans agreed with Eksteen’s “hack,” though some joked that spreading it online would render it useless.

“Dude now this line will be bad!!” @lydiaravens wrote.

“You gave away the tip how dare you!” said @vladmike48.

“I go in this way as well, my favorite,” @estphnee replied.

Plan at least 30 minutes for the regular security checkpoint at Disneyland Resort, especially if you’re visiting during peak seasons like Thanksgiving or Christmas. Add extra time if you plan to rope drop Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park–security is busiest in the morning!

How do you save time at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort? Share your “hacks” with Inside the Magic in the comments!