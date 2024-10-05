Universal Orlando to Undergo First Digital Overhaul in Over 30 Years

Universal Orlando Resort is getting a digital facelift, marking the first time in 33 years that this theme giant is getting with the times by enhancing its welcoming measures to compete with its next-door neighbor, Walt Disney World Resort.

Why is Universal choosing to do this digital makeover now? We think it might be thanks to a little place called Epic Universe.

Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort Will Change the Theme Game Forever

While this new digital makeover is exciting, it is just a tiny part of Universal Orlando Resort’s broader growth strategy. Epic Universe, set to open in 2025, represents one of the most significant expansions in the resort’s history and is poised to redefine the theme park landscape.

Epic Universe will introduce guests to entirely new themed lands, attractions, and experiences located just a few miles south of the current Universal Orlando Resort.

Though Universal has kept specific details about Epic Universe under wraps, it is known that the park will feature lands themed around Universal-owned properties, including SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Dark Universe, Celestial Park, and How To Train Your Dragon, which has already generated significant excitement.

Additionally, Epic Universe is expected to introduce new dining, shopping, and entertainment options, along with immersive hotels that will enhance the overall guest experience.

The opening of Epic Universe is expected to draw millions of additional visitors to Orlando, solidifying Universal’s standing as a global leader in entertainment. With this in mind, updating the resort’s signage seems particularly timely.

As Universal prepares to welcome a new generation of theme park-goers, the refreshed signs will symbolize the park’s continued commitment to innovation and guest satisfaction.

A Fresh Look for a New Era

Universal Orlando Resort is preparing for a significant update to its entry signage, a move that coincides with larger developments underway across the resort.

As Universal readies for the grand opening of its highly anticipated third theme park, Epic Universe, in 2025, the company is also refreshing its property’s appearance, starting with new, modernized entry signs that reflect the park’s continued evolution.

Documents recently obtained by News 6 reveal that Universal Orlando filed a permit application with the City of Orlando, seeking approval to install four new entry signs across key resort access points.

According to the application, submitted on Sept. 23, 2024, the new designs will feature not only the resort’s iconic globe logo but also digital displays showcasing popular franchises that visitors can experience within the parks.

Universal Orlando has filed permits for new entry signs with a digital feature. Trolls,” “Shrek,” “Jurassic World, and “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” will be featured. – @AllTUniversal on X

The proposed signs will highlight Universal’s major intellectual properties, including fan-favorites like Trolls, Kung Fu Panda, Jurassic World, “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” and Shrek.

These IPs have become central to Universal’s attractions and entertainment offerings, and their presence on the new signs aims to set the tone for the immersive experiences that await guests once they enter the parks.

Universal’s application indicates that the new signs will be equipped with digital screens, allowing the resort to cycle through different franchise imagery and possibly even provide updates or promotional content for visitors.

This modern touch aligns with Universal’s broader strategy of integrating technology into its guest experiences, an approach that is also expected to play a significant role in the design of Epic Universe, the park currently under construction.

The City of Orlando has scheduled a hearing for Nov. 19, 2024, to review the permit application. Pending approval, the new signs could be installed in time for the influx of visitors anticipated with the opening of Epic Universe in summer 2025. This signage update comes as part of Universal Orlando’s larger efforts to modernize and expand its offerings.

The introduction of digital features to the entry signs not only serves as a welcoming element for guests but also positions the resort as a forward-thinking destination, embracing technology to enhance the visitor experience.

Universal’s decision to highlight its key franchises is also a strategic move to remind guests of the park’s signature attractions, such as Jurassic World VelociCoaster, the Harry Potter-themed areas, and upcoming expansions tied to other IPs.

With more and more guests coming to Universal to experience rides and attractions based on beloved films and TV shows, the signs will act as both a greeting and a teaser for what’s in store.

As the theme park industry becomes increasingly competitive, these visual upgrades are part of Universal’s ongoing mission to stay ahead of the curve. Disney World, located just a short drive away, has also been updating its offerings, which means Universal is working to ensure it remains a top choice for theme park enthusiasts visiting Central Florida.

As Universal’s expansion continues, the introduction of Epic Universe is sure to have a ripple effect across the entire Orlando area. Local businesses, hotels, and attractions are gearing up for what is expected to be a tourism boom. With the addition of Epic Universe, Universal is positioning itself not just as an alternative to Disney but as a must-visit destination in its own right.

The November 19, 2024, hearing will clarify the timeline for the installation of the new signs. However, these visual updates are just the beginning of what promises to be a transformative period for Universal Orlando Resort. Each Universal park, including Universal Studios Florida, will see some awesome improvements in the next five to ten years.