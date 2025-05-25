What’s the Deal With Epic Universe Opening Week Tickets?

Before opening, Epic Universe put on a masterclass in building anticipation for a theme park. Universal let information slowly leak out on social media, and as opening day approached, fans were dying to get into the park.

This crescendoed when opening-week tickets first hit the market. Fans quickly scooped them up, setting their vacations around the opening weekend.

Universal made the brilliant decision to limit the number of guests who could purchase tickets for the park’s opening weeks. However, the park did not announce how many tickets would be sold for those first few days.

And now, with the opening weekend upon us, guests realize Epic Universe is virtually empty. This is great for the guests who were able to get tickets for this much-anticipated opening, but for those who were left out, they have to be jealous watching everyone else on social media walk on most of the new rides and attractions.

However, with fans closely watching tickets, some have noticed an unusual trend on Universal’s website: tickets are still available for the opening few weeks. This weekend, fans could get same-day tickets for Saturday, and tickets are available for May 28-31 and June 4-7.

So what happened? The first guess would be that Universal did not sell out Epic Universe’s opening weekend, but that is simply false. Opening weekend was entirely sold out earlier this month.

So, did Universal remove the cap? Again, that is technically false. Universal had a cap on the number of tickets sold for the opening weeks.

The most likely explanation for these available tickets is that Universal saw how empty the park was based on its cap and decided to increase the number of guests allowed in the park. Some of these tickets only pop up on the morning they are available, which means fans have to keep checking to see if something will open up on the day they want to go.

This is an excellent opportunity for those who live in the area, but most of those people have already been to Epic Universe. For those who live outside Central Florida, this is a missed opportunity. It’s hard to plan a trip a few days in advance and hope that tickets are available the day you want to go.

Universal has not announced these new tickets, but if fans are lucky, this is just another opportunity to get into Epic Universe.

What has your experience been at Epic Universe? Let us know in the comments.