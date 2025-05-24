Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney World and Universal Orlando Brace for Impact as Canadians Stay Away From Central Florida

in Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Rick Lye Leave a comment
Canadian flags in the world showcase at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort as Canadians celebrated the 150th birthday of the country

Credit: Disney Dining

It’s been under four months since Donald Trump took office, and the effects of his policies and rhetoric are starting to be felt across Central Florida, especially at the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort.

A minion from Despicable Me and Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in ToonTown with Donald Trump in the middle
Credit: Inside The Magic

Weeks into his term, Trump threatened to turn Canada into the “51st state” and levied tariffs on goods coming from our neighbors to the north. Since then, Canadians have responded by canceling their Disney World and Universal trips.

Then Florida Governor Ron DeSantis jumped into the fray by threatening to levy taxes on “Canadians and Brazilians” who visited Florida rather than have a state property tax. That proposal was slightly derailed, but only for a short time.

Now, new numbers are starting to show how devastating these policies and rhetoric have been to Central Florida and American tourism.

Ron DeSantis, looking aggrieved, against a giant highway sign for Florida.
Credit: Inside the Magic

According to Orlando Weekly, Central Florida saw a 3. 4 percent decline in Canadian tourists during the first four months of the year. Canadians represent the largest block of international tourists coming to the area, with 3.4 million visiting the state in 2024. The region also saw a one percent decline in international tourists coming to Central Florida.

Even more stark is the number of travelers coming to the United States by car and returning to Canada. Snowbirds will visit Florida after the holidays and return in April when the weather breaks up north. In April, there was a 35.2 percent drop in Canadians returning to their home country from America.

A collage featuring a red pushpin on Mexico in a map, Disney World Mickey Mouse in a tuxedo waving, and a map of Canada and part of the United States with labeled cities and water bodies.
Credit: Inside The Magic

That much of a decline does not bode well for the beach towns and theme parks that rely on Canadian travelers for the summer. What’s worse is that upcoming flights from Canada have also seen a dramatic decline.

Canadian flights from the United States were down 19.2 percent in April over last year, and major air carriers have started using smaller planes and scheduling fewer routes to Central Florida from some of Canada’s largest cities.

The image shows a picturesque area featuring tall wooden totem poles and intricate carvings on a wooden structure, reminiscent of a forgotten park. In the background, there's a castle-like stone building under a partly cloudy sky, with trees flanking the sides. A few people are seen walking in the distance.
Credit: Disney

When DeSantis’ office released these numbers last week, it dismissed the suggestion that either the governor or Trump’s rhetoric and policies had anything to do with the decline in Canadian travelers.

Most in Central Florida expect a bump in May with Epic Universe opening, but that increase should only be temporary as the shine wears off the new theme park.

A picturesque scene of a cultural exhibit with totem poles and wooden structures showcasing native art and architecture unfolds in Forgotten Park. In the background, a castle-like building rises, and the area is surrounded by greenery and clear blue skies.
Credit: Disney

For now, Canadians and some international travelers have decided to avoid Central Florida and punish Disney World and Universal Orlando for something they had nothing to do with. If this continues through the summer months, other destinations will start feeling the pinch from the loss of these lucrative travelers.

What do you think of Canadians staying home from Disney World this year? Let us know in the comments. 

in Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World

Tagged:Donald TrumpFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

Be the first to comment!