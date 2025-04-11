Home » Movies & TV

Disney Executives Aren’t the Least Bit Concerned Over Tariffs and Trade War With China, at Least Not Yet

in Disney Parks, Movies & TV

Posted on by Rick Lye Leave a comment
Two men are pictured on either side of a red zigzag line resembling a tear or division. The man on the left, wearing a suit with a red tie, speaks at a podium during what seems to be a Presidential Debate, while the man on the right, also in a suit and tie, speaks in front of a blurred background.

Credit: Inside the Magic

On April 2, Disney’s stock was trading at just below $98 a share. A few hours later, President Donald Trump announced massive tariffs on nations around the globe. 

Mickey Mouse in a tuxedo stands in front of a Disney World castle on a themed street. To the side, there's an open suitcase filled with stacks of cash, hinting at $10 million and a Lifetime Pass to endless whimsical adventures and opulence.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Since that moment, Disney’s stock has lost 13 percent of its value, ending this week trading below $85 a share. While most of the tariffs have been delayed, Trump instituted a 145 percent on goods brought into the country, while China countered with a 125 percent tariff on the U.S.-made goods.

The market has realized that a trade war with China could be incredibly bad for The Walt Disney Company, especially after China threatened to ban films made in the United States from the Chinese market.

Disney makes around $12 billion a year on merchandise sales, including everything from T-shirts to toys. A large portion of that merchandise is made in China, which means that goods entering the country are now subject to Trump’s tariffs. That cost will be passed along to the consumers buying those goods.

Donald Trump edited in front of the China Pavilion in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort.
Credit: Inside the Magic

Disney is also in the process of building another cruise ship in Germany, using Chinese-made steel, which is also subject to those tariffs. And then there are the films.

Zootopia (2016) made $246 million in China, while the first two Avatar films cleared over $500 million from the Chinese market. With those films having sequels in the coming months, Disney was expecting another Chinese payday.

So, given all that could possibly go wrong with these tariffs and Disney’s place as a global company, are they worried about the economic situation and the potential of what could happen next? Apparently not.

Shirts and crocs on sale for summer at Disney World.
Credit: Inside the Magic

Despite Disney CEO Bob Iger showing up at an ABC News meeting and warning of the potential dangers of these tariffs, an unnamed Disney executive said that the company is not worried. He told The Wrap: 

We’re not panicking. We are waiting and seeing.

However, another executive admitted to The Wrap that Disney’s exposure was “significant” due to these tariffs, but it was still too early to know just how significant the disruption to Disney’s bottom line it would be.

Left: Donald Trump at a podium. Right: Bob Iger in front of the Disney+ logo. Disney recently defended its DEI practices.
Credit: Gage Skidmore, Flickr; Disney

Despite Disney’s wait-and-see attitude, more bad news is on the horizon. CNN reported that consumer confidence is at its second-lowest level since 1952.

Low consumer confidence makes people less likely to spend money on unnecessary items like a Disney World or Disneyland vacation. Much like Disney, only time will tell how much this will affect the company’s bottom line. We will wait and see.

in Disney Parks, Movies & TV

Tagged:DisneyDonald Trump

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

Be the first to comment!