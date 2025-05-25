Families Are Shunning Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in 2025 — Here’s Why

Every year, thousands of Disney fans count down the days until Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party returns to Magic Kingdom.

The event is beloved for its mix of spooky fun, over-the-top entertainment, and rare character sightings. It’s one of those quintessential Disney experiences that promises something truly special for guests of all ages.

So why are so many families sitting this year out?

It’s not because of the entertainment lineup. In fact, 2025’s event is packed with fan-favorite offerings, including exclusive shows, candy trails, and dazzling nighttime spectacles.

But even with all that Disney magic, there’s a growing trend that’s hard to ignore: more and more families are saying “no thanks” to the party this year—and it’s not because the Headless Horseman got any scarier.

What Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Offers in 2025

This year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has no shortage of offerings to tempt guests. From the return of the Boo-to-You parade to the beloved Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular and the jaw-dropping Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks hosted by Jack Skellington, Disney is stacking the lineup.

You’ll also find:

A new Mickey & Minnie meet-and-greet in Halloween costumes

A new look for Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas

Spookier overlays on select attractions

Trick-or-treat trails throughout the park

The return of the Cadaver Dans barbershop quartet

A new Zombies dance party inspired by the popular Disney Channel movies

And of course, there’s the mountains of candy. Every guest receives a treat bag, and there are allergy-friendly options for those who need them.

2025 Mickey’s Halloween Party Dates

The event officially runs from August 15 through October 31, but only on select nights. If you’re planning a trip this fall, here are the exact dates:

August: 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29

September: 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 25, 26, 28, 30

October: 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 23, 24, 26, 28, 30, 31

As usual, Halloween night has already sold out—but that doesn’t mean attendance is booming across the board. In fact, some dates have stayed open longer than usual.

So What’s the Problem?

It’s not the candy. It’s not the characters. It’s the cost.

In 2025, ticket prices for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party have reached their highest point ever. While the base price remains at $199, tickets for popular dates have soared to $229 per person. That’s a $30 increase from last year’s peak.

For a family of four, that difference quickly adds up. If you’re also buying regular theme park tickets for earlier in the day, it’s easy to find yourself spending $1,000 or more—before factoring in meals, merchandise, or transportation.

And this is for an after-hours event that starts at 7 p.m. (though guests can enter the park as early as 4 p.m. with their party ticket). While you technically get up to 8 hours in the park, the reality is that families with young kids aren’t always staying until midnight, and while the lines are shorter, it just isn’t appealing to some.

What Does This Mean for Your Fall Disney Vacation?

If you’re heading to Disney World this fall, this change could absolutely affect your trip planning.

For starters, skipping the party could free up your budget for an extra park day or a character dining experience. If you’re traveling with little ones, you might find more value in a normal day at Magic Kingdom, where you can enjoy parades, fireworks, and lower stress around staying out late.

That said, if this is a once-in-a-lifetime trip or you’re a die-hard Halloween fan, the party still delivers a lot of fun—just at a higher cost. You’ll want to pick a date early (before more sell out), show up close to 4 p.m. to maximize your time, and be strategic with what you do to get the most value.

For many, it’s no longer a “must-do.” It’s a “maybe next year.”

Whether you splurge or skip it, one thing’s for sure—Halloween at Disney World will always bring the seasonal magic. But this year, more guests than ever are choosing to enjoy it without the party wristband.