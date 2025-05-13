Disney Imposes Halloween Ticket Restriction, Certain Guests Will Pay Up

On Monday, Walt Disney World Resort made several announcements about its upcoming Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party events. This exclusive after-hours event will once again take over the Magic Kingdom on select nights from August through October 2025, and it’s no surprise that tickets are more expensive this year. But in another surprising twist, only some Walt Disney World Resort guests will be allowed to purchase Halloween Party tickets–at first, anyway.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Returns to Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort will host Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party on the following nights:

August 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29

September 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 25, 26, 28, 30

October 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 23, 24, 26, 28, 30, 31

Tickets range from $119 to $229, as much as a $30 increase from 2024 ticket prices. Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members can save $10 per ticket on select nights in August and September.

As always, the event includes admission to Magic Kingdom Park at 4:00 p.m., three hours before the event starts. The party will also feature returning fan favorites like Mickey’s Boo To You Halloween Parade, trick-or-treating around the Magic Kingdom, rare character meet-and-greets, Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks, and the Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular.

New this year is a refreshed version of the Jack Skellington character, the opportunity to meet Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse together at the Town Square Theater, and some additional rare characters in Mickey’s Boo To You Halloween Parade, including Pain & Panic from Hercules (1997). Walt Disney World Resort is also introducing an all-new dance party inspired by the Zombies (2018) franchise following the July premiere of Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (2025).

Exclusive Ticket Sales Begin May 16

Unfortunately, Disney Parks fans can’t purchase tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party just yet. As part of the onslaught of announcements on Monday, Walt Disney World Resort revealed that select guests would have first access to event tickets.

Disney Resort hotel guests can purchase Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party tickets beginning May 15, 2025. All other guests must wait until May 22.

According to Disney’s official fan club, D23, members will have access to tickets for the August 29 party, beginning May 22, 2025, at noon EST. This party will take place during Destination D23 2025, which is taking over Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort from August 29-31. It’s unclear if this special ticket offer will be available before the ticket booking window opens to all other guests on May 22.

From theme park journalist @ScottGustin on X (formerly Twitter):

D23 announces Destination D23 members will have a special opportunity to purchase MNSSHP tickets starting May 22: Details here:

D23 announces Destination D23 members will have a special opportunity to purchase MNSSHP tickets starting May 22: Details here: https://t.co/bts95YQDvF — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 12, 2025

Are you planning to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!