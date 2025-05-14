Warning: Fans Urged Not To Visit Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Night This Fall

Disney fans, this is one of those times where experience can save you some serious heartache (and cash).

If you’ve been eyeing a ticket to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom this year, you might want to pause before snagging one for the first night. Yes, it’s tempting. Yes, it feels like a bucket list Disney moment. But hold up, because seasoned fans are waving a big orange warning flag your way.

Let’s break down why the first party night might be the worst move—and how to plan smarter for one of Disney World’s most anticipated events of the year.

Why Opening Night Is a Trick, Not a Treat

First night at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary always comes with a hefty price tag. In 2025, that’s especially true as prices have climbed higher, and the event is starting later in the year than usual. Add in fewer overall party nights, and opening night is not only expensive—it’s also a madhouse.

The party will be sold out, packed with media, bloggers, vloggers, influencers, and first-time visitors who are all fighting for the same photo ops and treats.

And here’s the kicker—Disney doesn’t release all the nitty-gritty party maps, exclusive treats, or rare character meet-and-greet locations until that first party night. That means you’re basically paying premium prices to be the guinea pig. Imagine shelling out extra just to find out your favorite character moved across the park—or worse, isn’t even meeting this year.

Better Nights, Better Bang for Your Buck

If you can, skip opening night and aim for the second or third party instead. Historically, those nights are slightly less chaotic and, in some cases, even cheaper. You’ll also benefit from the wave of content creators who will have already shared the maps, entertainment tips, and snack must-haves.

Bonus insider tip? Avoid Friday nights altogether if you’re crowd-averse. Midweek parties—especially in late August and early September—tend to have the lightest crowds and shorter waits for trick-or-treat trails, characters, and attractions.

What’s New in 2025 (And Totally Worth Seeing)

Even though we’re recommending you steer clear of opening night, we’re not telling you to skip the party altogether. 2025’s event is packed with exciting updates that fans won’t want to miss:

Mickey and Minnie Meet Together in Their Halloween Best

For the first time ever, Mickey and Minnie will be doing a duo meet-and-greet in special Halloween costumes. This is a can’t-miss photo op for Disney fans who love rare character moments.

Jack Skellington’s New Look

Jack and Sally are back, but this year Jack’s gotten a glow-up that has fans buzzing. His look now mirrors his iconic film appearance much more closely—so if you’re a Nightmare Before Christmas fan, this is your year.

Zombies 4 Dance Party

Love the Zombies franchise? You’ll want to head to the new dance party inspired by Zombies 4. Expect all the music, energy, and undead dance moves you can handle.

Pro Planning Tips to Maximize the Party

Here’s how to make the most of your spooky night:

Arrive Early

You can enter Magic Kingdom as early as 4:00 p.m. with your party ticket. Use that time to knock out popular rides before the party starts and grab some early character photos. It’s also a perfect time to do some of the attractions that won’t be open during the party, like Mickey’s Philhar Magic and Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress — if those are important to you. Use Social Media to Your Advantage

Wait until the first night wraps up and scour Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. You’ll find maps, rare snack reviews, and hidden gem recommendations that will make your night stress-free. Skip the First Parade, Stay for the Second

The second Boo To You parade is almost always less crowded than the first. Plus, by then, the park will start thinning out as younger families leave. Budget for Special Treats and Merch

Disney’s rolling out over 40 new Halloween treats this year. Plan your must-tries in advance to avoid wasting precious party time in long food lines. Prioritize Rare Characters First

Jack and Sally, the Seven Dwarfs, and now Mickey and Minnie together—these are the meet-and-greets with the longest lines. Make them your first stop after party kick-off.

Will you be attending Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in 2025? Let us know in the comments!