The Next Magic Kingdom Attraction? A BRAND-NEW Stitch’s Great Escape!

Let’s be honest: Disney World fans never really said goodbye to Stitch.

He’s one of the most recognizable faces in the Disney universe, and now—thanks to the Lilo & Stitch (2025) live-action film absolutely crushing it at the box office—there’s never been a better time to bring him back to the parks.

The film opened to a massive $183 million domestically over Memorial Day weekend and pulled in $341 million globally. That’s not just impressive—it’s history-making. The movie didn’t just beat Top Gun: Maverick’s Memorial Day opening record, it stomped on it.

Even more interesting? A whopping 60% of ticket buyers weren’t families with little kids—they were Gen Z and Millennial adults who grew up on the original animated film and its TV spin-offs. Stitch has become a cross-generational icon, and his fanbase is showing up in force.

So where is he in Disney World? Right now, the answer is “mostly missing,” and that’s a huge missed opportunity.

Magic Kingdom once had a full-fledged Stitch attraction in Tomorrowland—Stitch’s Great Escape. It opened in 2004 with big hopes, but it quickly became one of Disney’s most divisive attractions. Some found it charmingly chaotic, others… not so much. After years of seasonal operation, the attraction quietly closed for good, and the space was gutted.

But let’s not confuse a misfire with a lack of potential. Stitch still matters—and this past weekend proved just how much.

Tomorrowland Is in the Middle of a Transformation

And here’s the thing: there’s actually no better time for a Stitch return than right now.

Tomorrowland is already in the middle of a major refresh. TRON Lightcycle / Run opened in 2023, bringing a sleek and high-tech boost to the area. The Astro Orbiter is currently under refurbishment, and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin is set for a massive and lengthy refurbishment beginning later this summer. All signs point to Disney actively reimagining the land’s future.

That makes this the perfect window to introduce a new, Stitch-inspired attraction—something that leans into the character’s chaotic charm but delivers it in a more refined, immersive way. The area is being reshaped anyway, and Stitch, with his mix of alien tech, humor, and heart, fits the Tomorrowland vibe more than ever before.

What Could a New Stitch Ride Look Like?

To be clear, Disney shouldn’t resurrect Stitch’s Great Escape as it was. That attraction didn’t hit the mark. But the character and story? Still incredibly appealing.

Imagine a simulator ride where guests help Stitch escape a high-tech space facility… or an indoor dark ride through Stitch’s misadventures across Hawaii and the galaxy. Even a family-friendly musical show could work—especially with the renewed interest from a diverse and nostalgic fanbase.

This doesn’t have to be just a ride; it could be an experience that brings the ohana message to life in a new way.

Why Disney World Needs Stitch Now

With Epic Universe now open at Universal Orlando, Disney has a real reason to step up its game. Universal is leaning hard into bold, IP-driven storytelling with attractions tied to How to Train Your Dragon, Harry Potter, and more. Meanwhile, Disney has a top-performing IP sitting idle. Stitch is a proven draw, and he has global, multi-generational appeal. There’s no reason not to capitalize on that momentum.

Also, bringing Stitch back in a big way would send a message to fans that Disney is listening—that it’s paying attention to what audiences care about. Stitch isn’t just a cute alien anymore—he’s a bankable star and a fan-favorite character who deserves more than just a meet-and-greet.

The live-action success of Lilo & Stitch (2025) didn’t just surprise box office analysts—it reminded everyone of just how loved this franchise really is — and that was even with the movie having some significant flaws. And with Tomorrowland actively evolving, there may never be a better time to give Stitch a proper home again.

Not just for the sake of nostalgia, but because Disney World needs characters like Stitch—ones who bridge generations, celebrate inclusion, and bring a little chaos to the magic.

And come on… who wouldn’t want to go on a ride that ends with Stitch burping in your face again?

Disney, the ohana is ready. Bring Stitch home.