The Truth About Epic Universe: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

There’s no doubt that Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe is the most ambitious theme park project we’ve seen in decades. The hype? Massive. The visuals? Stunning.

But as much as fans—especially those loyal to Universal—want to crown it the best theme park in the world, it might be time to pump the brakes and have a real, unfiltered conversation about what’s actually happening behind the glossy promo videos and social media buzz.

Let’s break it down—the good, the bad, and yes, the ugly.

The Good: A Theming Masterclass

Let’s start with what Universal absolutely crushed—the theming. Every single land is jaw-droppingly immersive. From the spooky corners of Dark Universe to the vibrant skies of How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, the design team didn’t miss a beat. You feel transported the moment you step foot inside the park. It’s the kind of detail that makes even Disney fans do a double-take.

And the rides? When they’re working, they’re game-changers. The tech behind attractions like Donkey Kong Mine Cart Madness and Celestial Park’s centerpiece coaster is nothing short of state-of-the-art. Universal has always been known for pushing the envelope when it comes to ride systems, and Epic Universe is no exception. On paper, the park is everything thrill-seekers could want—and more.

But here’s where things take a turn.

The Bad… and The Ugly: Not Ready for Prime Time

While Universal fans will be quick to remind you that the park is still in “technical rehearsal,” let’s be real for a second. Attractions are breaking down at an alarming rate—and we’re just days away from the official grand opening.

It’s one thing to expect a few hiccups, but entire lands have been brought to a standstill with attractions down for hours at a time. That’s more than just a rehearsal—it’s a sign that the park simply isn’t ready for the scale of crowds it’s about to face.

And those crowds? Even during these so-called “limited capacity” days, the wait times have been brutal. We’re talking multi-hour waits for rides that might not even be open when you get to the front of the line. The infrastructure just doesn’t seem capable of handling the demand.

If they can’t get through a day with Passholders and media, how in the world are they going to handle the summer rush? Then, they decided to open it to the general public anyway.

Families Beware: Not for Little Ones

Here’s something that’s not getting nearly enough attention—this park is not toddler-friendly. Even rides that seem geared toward young kids, like the carousel in Celestial Park, have restrictions that might leave your little ones sitting on the sidelines.

Most of the attractions in the theme park require kids to be over 40 inches, and even the kiddie rides have policies that expect toddlers to sit independently. Compare that to Disney, where you can pop your baby on Dumbo with you, and the difference is glaring. The carousel and Fyre Drill — the two rides without height requirements — still require that kids have to sit independently.

The shortest height requirement — Yoshi’s Adventure — still requires a minimum height of 34 inches, despite it being no more thrilling than The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

If you’re a parent of toddlers or babies, you might want to think twice. There’s little for them to actually do, unless they just enjoy waiting in long, hot lines only to end up sitting in a family room while you ride without them. And speaking of hot…

Heat and Florida weather have already been a problem

There’s almost no shade. Like, seriously. Universal has built this gorgeous, sprawling park—but forgot that Orlando summers are brutally unforgiving. This lack of shaded areas makes the entire experience even more exhausting. Add in the long waits, and you’ve got a recipe for some very cranky kids and overheated parents. Oh, and speaking of weather, that’s also a problem.

When we were there, lightning was in the area. That means that all the attractions except a couple closed down. One of the rides that could still operate in the weather? Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry. Too bad that’s one you likely won’t be able to do.

Don’t expect to ride Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry

Unless something changes, you should just go into the day expecting that you won’t be able to experience Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry. Scoring a Virtual Queue is not impossible, but it’s certainly improbable. In addition, the ride seems to continue to have technical issues, so even if you have a Virtual Queue spot, there’s no guarantee that you won’t wait a couple of hours just to be turned away at the end.

Universal didn’t listen to fans on being inclusive, either

While Universal did build Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry with inclusivity in mind, many guests with different body types are going to find that they aren’t able to fit into the seats for many of the attractions.

There are test seats outside of each attraction, but if you have trouble fitting on rides like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, don’t be surprised if you can’t fit on several attractions in Epic Universe.

The Ugly Side of Previews

We can’t talk about the ugly without mentioning how Universal handled the preview phase. What started as an exciting Passholder preview quickly morphed into general public previews, and frankly, it backfired. Universal struggled to manage capacity with Passholders alone, so adding more ticketed guests into the mix? That only made the situation worse.

The chaos at the gates, the complaints about overcrowding, and the complete lack of transparency about what guests were really paying for have left a bad taste in many fans’ mouths. To begin with, this seemed to be a reward for loyal Passholders, but it turned into a circus. And sorry, but that never should have happened.

Is Epic Universe Ready for Disney-Level Competition?

Right now? No.

While Epic Universe looks the part of a Disney competitor—and the rides, when operational, can absolutely stand toe-to-toe with Disney’s best—the park’s operational growing pains are undeniable. The infrastructure isn’t quite ready, the rides are unreliable, and the guest experience is suffering as a result.

Universal wanted this to be their Disney killer. But unless they seriously address these issues—and fast—Epic Universe isn’t going to pull families away from the Mouse House anytime soon, at least not in the long-term.

It’s an incredible park on the surface. But if you peel back the curtain? There’s still a lot of work to do.