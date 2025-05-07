Technical Issues Force Mine-Cart Madness to Close Indefinitely—What Went Wrong?

In a surprising move, Universal Orlando Resort’s highly anticipated Mine-Cart Madness attraction at the new Epic Universe theme park is closed for the entire day on May 7, 2025, due to persistent technical difficulties. This marks the latest chapter in a series of disruptions that have plagued the ride since its soft opening, leaving many guests disappointed and uncertain about the attraction’s performance as the park nears its grand debut.

The ride, situated within Super Nintendo World, immerses visitors in the world of Donkey Kong. Riders board mine carts to race through a jungle landscape, tasked with protecting the Golden Banana. The coaster features thrilling simulated jumps over gaps in the track, mirroring the exciting mine cart levels from the classic Donkey Kong Country video games. Despite the thrilling concept, Mine-Cart Madness has struggled with operational issues, much to the frustration of guests eager to experience the new park’s attractions.

A Roller Coaster of Delays

While Mine-Cart Madness has garnered significant buzz for its innovative design, the attraction has faced numerous operational setbacks since its soft opening. Guests have reported long wait times, with some waiting upwards of 240 minutes, and there have been multiple instances where the ride was temporarily halted during boarding, further inconveniencing visitors.

The closure on May 7, which prevented guests from enjoying Mine-Cart Madness during its extended preview phase, is only the latest in a series of setbacks. While Universal Orlando Resort has not publicly disclosed the specific technical problems causing the shutdown, the repeated nature of the issues suggests that Mine-Cart Madness may require additional adjustments before it’s ready for the masses.

Donkey Kong Mine Cart Madness will not operate today pic.twitter.com/wSInlLR3wQ — Universal Parks News Today (@UniNewsToday) May 7, 2025

Disappointment for Park-Goers

As the park moves closer to its grand opening, those planning to visit Epic Universe are advised to stay updated via the Universal Orlando Resort app for real-time information on ride availability and operational statuses.

With Epic Universe set to open its doors in just a few weeks, Universal Orlando Resort will be under pressure to resolve the technical difficulties to ensure a smooth experience for guests when the park officially opens. Given the high expectations surrounding Mine-Cart Madness, which is expected to be a major draw within Super Nintendo World, it remains to be seen if the ride will be fully operational and ready for the crowds when the park opens its gates.

For further updates on Mine-Cart Madness and all the attractions in Epic Universe, be sure to check out Universal Orlando Resort’s official website.