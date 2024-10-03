Universal Confirms Flying Animatronics for Massive New “Disney Killer” Theme Park

Is Universal Orlando Resort going after Walt Disney World Resort? Some say yes, as confirmation of new flying animatronics might put this new theme park eons ahead of the House of Mouse.

Universal Epic Universe Theme Park to Feature Flying Animatronics

Universal’s highly anticipated Epic Universe theme park, set to open in 2025, continues to build excitement in the theme park community with new details about its attractions and lands. Among the most exciting confirmations is the inclusion of flying animatronics in the park’s How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk area, inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s beloved franchise.

Throughout 2024, Universal has been gradually revealing information about Epic Universe’s lands, rides, hotels, and dining options, showcasing a commitment to transparency that has fueled fan speculation and enthusiasm.

Just a little dragon going for a test flight over Epic Universe – @AnniesUniUpdate on X

Just a little dragon going for a test flight over Epic Universe #epicuniverse @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/ZLL6bx1jfY — Adventuring with Annie (@AnniesUniUpdate) August 2, 2024

This week, the theme park confirmed details about Isle of Berk, describing it as a vibrant portal where guests can immerse themselves in the world of Vikings and dragons. The park’s official website provides an enticing glimpse into the experience: “Meet Hiccup and Toothless at the Haddock Paddock. Stroll around Berk and you may meet some of your favorite Vikings and dragons. You may even catch a glimpse of dragons flying high above the village.”

Rumors about flying dragons in Epic Universe have circulated for months, with eagle-eyed fans reportedly spotting dragon testing at the site. Universal has also teased that guests will have the chance to “Take to the skies and soar with dragons as you explore the colorful Viking village at the heart of Berk.”

Thrilling Attractions and Unique Experiences

Isle of Berk will feature several attractions designed to cater to guests of all ages. Among these is Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, a family thrill coaster that promises an exhilarating ride as guests board Hiccup’s latest glider contraption. Riders can expect to reach speeds of up to 45 mph, reminiscent of the excitement found in Universal’s popular Hagrid’s Motorbike Adventure.

Another attraction, Fyre Drill, will challenge guests in a boat-battle experience where participants compete to “outscore and out-soak” one another using water cannons. Riders will work together to put out fires during this interactive attraction.

For those seeking even more excitement, Dragon Racer’s Rally will allow guests to practice aerobatic maneuvers on Viking-made dragon-riding trainers. This thrilling ride promises to take guests up to 67 feet high, offering control over how wild their experience will be.

Engaging Entertainment and Dining Options

In addition to the thrilling rides, Epic Universe will also offer engaging entertainment options. The Untrainable Dragon show, inspired by the popular attraction at Universal Beijing Resort, will feature characters like Hiccup, Toothless, Gobber, and Astrid, bringing musical numbers and life-sized dragons to life in an unforgettable performance.

Younger visitors can look forward to the Viking Training Camp, an interactive play area where kids can learn about dragons through slides, bridges, and a “Viking agility course.”

Dining at Isle of Berk will be just as immersive, with the Mead Hall serving as the main gathering spot. This restaurant will allow guests to dine like Vikings, featuring a diverse menu that includes various meats, fish, sandwiches, and a selection of meads and ciders. Universal Studios Hollywood is getting a few new additions to its theme park in California.

Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal CityWalk, and Universal Volcano Bay will soon have a brand-new massive theme park that will make this Resort a formidable Universal destination against Walt Disney World Resort.

Epic Universe will feature new lands like Celestial Park, an expansion to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the Dark Universe, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and of course, the Isle of Berk, which will bring your beloved Universal Pictures IPs to life.

As the opening date for Epic Universe approaches, Universal continues to share exciting details that promise to make the new theme park a must-visit destination for families and fans of all ages. With its blend of cutting-edge technology, immersive storytelling, and a focus on guest experiences, Epic Universe aims to redefine theme park entertainment when it opens its doors in 2025.